Diet or physical activity, which one is more important for my child?
This is a frequent question I am asked by parents.
The simple answer is they are both important. For concerned parents, the simple answer is simply not good enough. From my own observations of being an advocate for healthy living, I would tip scales toward physical activity as being more important for kids to maintain a healthy weight and healthy lifestyle.
For adults wanting to lose weight, it’s true that most weight loss, about 75%, will come from cutting calories and 25% will come from exercise. Those percentages are for adults.
Kids are different. Kids want to be active. For kids’ physical activity is fun; it’s play. That is not the case for many adults.
If we look back a couple of generations, before youth overweight issues started to become a crisis, most parents didn’t give too much thought about what kids were eating. For breakfast, kids ate cereal with milk or eggs with bacon and toast. For lunch, a cold cut sandwich or the infamous Fluffernutter, which was really just candy between two slices of Wonderbread. My Mom used to get really creative with lunch and sometimes put the previous night’s leftovers between two slices of bread and come up with things like a spaghetti sandwich. I can’t believe I ate that stuff. Then for dinner, it was the meat and potatoes with some kind of vegetable, usually canned and a tall glass of milk. Not skim milk, just full on whole milk. With a diet like that why was there such a low percentage of overweight kids in the 50’s and 60’s? You know the answer, kids moved around more.
Kids played outside until the street lights went on. Unlike organized youth baseball leagues where a baseball game lasted six innings; neighborhood pick-up baseball games could last six hours. You couldn’t walk a block down the street without seeing a group of girls jumping rope that would prompt an annoying boy to jump in uninvited which in turn would lead to a foot chase to shoo him away. My long overdue apologies to Annmarie, Gail, Diane and Carol for messing up their game of jump rope.
The way kids were active in 50’s and 60’s is not going to return, but that is not really the point of today’s column. The point is frequent physical activity, which is fun for kids, can overcome a not so healthy diet.
Repeated physical activity changes a child’s metabolism allowing increased calorie burning throughout the day plus when a child is sleeping. Frequent physical activity makes bones stronger. Recurrent physical activity reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, which have been on the rise for kids in recent years. Dieting does none of these things.
The language used when talking about diet verses physical activity for maintaining a healthy weight veers towards increased physical activity as the way to go. Dieting takes things away. Kids are told they have to give up or reduce the foods they enjoy. No kid wants that. Hey, I don’t want that.
When talking about increasing physical activity you are telling a kid they have to play more and have more fun. Given those two choices which makes for sense for a kid?
