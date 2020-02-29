There is a simple concept of maintaining a healthy weight by using up as many calories as you take from food. The more physically active you are the more calories you use up.
The concept is simple, but in practice this is really difficult and confusing for many kids and adults.
One of the reasons is that food portions have changed during the past 30 years. Food portions are dramatically larger than they were a generation ago.
Last summer, I ordered a small ice cream cone and received three scoops of ice cream. Something that should have been a one-scoop, 250-calorie snack turned out to be a 750-calorie snack! This is common not only in snack foods but in just about everything we eat.
Nutrition experts call this portion distortion. Let’s take a look at some popular foods and how portion sizes have changed in past generation. I will use walking as a guide to approximate how long an adolescent would have to walk to burn up the additional calories contained in the larger portions that we now consider normal. My ice cream cone is a good place to start.
A small ice cream cone used to be 250 calories, now it is 750 calories. A teenager would have to take a 2 1/2-hour walk to burn off those 500 additional calories.
A generation ago, bagels were about 3 inches in diameter and 150 calories. Now the average bagel is 6 inches in diameter and 350 calories. That’s about one hour of walking to burn off the extra 200 calories in today’s bagel.
How about the standard cheeseburger? One cheeseburger, coming right up, with a calorie count of 340 in the early 90’s. Today that cheeseburger has 590 calories a 250-calorie difference or in walking terms an hour and 15 minutes needed to burn off the extra calories.
At a typical restaurant 30 years ago, you could expect a spaghetti and meatball dinner to be 500 calories. That would be a cup of spaghetti with sauce and three small meatballs. Currently, the average spaghetti dinner is 1,100 calories consisting of two cups of spaghetti and sauce and three large meatballs. Okay kids, get your walking shoes on because if you want to burn up those additional 600 calories you will be walking for three hours!
Starting at about high school age, teenagers are getting into drinking coffee or a better description could be coffee drinks. Stopping by a coffee shop a generation ago a cup of coffee with whole milk and sugar had a calorie count of 45. I see high school kids with these enormous cups of coffee both hot and cold with a typical order being “Grande mocha coffee with extra, extra, (whatever that is), and whipped cream. That’s about 360 calories. That’s okay if you plan to walk over an hour and a half to burn up those additional calories.
This is what kids are faced with and it’s not their fault. We eat what we are served.
When I was handed my small ice cream cone, I didn’t throw away two scoops and just eat the one scoop. Being aware that portion sizes have increased can lead us to making healthier choices. At a restaurant it may mean splitting a meal instead of ordering a meal for each family member. For me it will mean ordering the “kiddie cone.”
