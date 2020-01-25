Yes, it is dark after school. Yes, it is cold on the weekends. And, yes, it is still important for kids to get an adequate amount of physical activity.
So far, the winter has been very kind to us as far as freezing temperatures and snowfall, but things are bound to change. There are many opportunities in our area to be active both outdoors and indoors during the winter months. Let’s look at some indoor activities first.
All five Attleboro elementary schools have the BOKS program available for all students, free of charge. BOKS stands for Build Our Kids’ Success and is national program aimed at getting kids away from their screens and into a wide range of physical activities. The BOKS vision is to create a healthier and happier generation of active kids. A big factor in the success of the program is that teachers are the ones instructing and encouraging the kids to get moving and to stay healthy.
Another way to stay active indoors is to take advantage of those video games that promote vigorous activity. In severe weather, this is a great way to keep fit indoors. Some of the kids in my track program run outside even during the coldest temperatures, but when the streets are not safe because of snow, they recommend these video games to help keep fit:
- Walk it Out — Walking is low impact so all abilities can do it. Add in fun with music and brisk, but goofy walking. Who doesn’t like goofy walking?
- Nickelodeon Fit — Great for younger kids, even preschool age. It has fun exercises that kids will want to do over and over.
- Wii Sports Resort — A whole bunch of interactive games including table tennis, basketball, and get this, sword play. Sword play — I’m all in.
- Wipeout (Create and Crash) — This is the favorite for kids over 10 years old. Obstacle courses, fast twist and turns, with jumping. I want to do this now!
At the Bartek Recreation Center in Attleboro (The Armory), kids can come in after school and play until they drop. Activities from indoor football, basketball, wiffleball, table tennis and more are all available at no cost. A professional staff oversees the program, but kids have the opportunity to choose their own activities. It’s just like meeting friends at a safe, secure playground and having fun.
Outside activities to keep kids active can be the same activities you would do in warmer weather, you just need to dress for it. It can be fun to go on winter bicycle rides as long as there is no snow on the ground. This is a good time to practice your BMX skills while all bundled up. Skateboarding is another activity that is just as much fun in the winter.
Attleboro has an abundance of small parks and recreational areas that are within easy walking distance from most homes. It’s cold, so dress warm and take walk to a park with some friends. You have fun hanging out with friends in the summer, why not go for it in the winter?
That’s a lot to do and I haven’t even touched on activities in the snow like sledding, building snowmen and snowball fights. Please keep in mind no matter what physical activities you choose, go home when the street lights go on.
