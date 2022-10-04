Erwin Chemerinsky is a contributing writer to The Los Angelese Times opinion page and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law. His latest book is “Worse than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism.” This first appeared in The Los Angeles Times.

Erwin Chemerinsky is a contributing writer to The Los Angelese Times opinion page and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law. His latest book is “Worse than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism.” This first appeared in The Los Angeles Times.