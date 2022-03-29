Ukrainian rescue workers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. The woman and her baby later died from injuries they received in the shelling. Witnesses say Mariupol is now a living hell, with little food, water, or hope as Russia continues to bombard it. The Mariupol mayor said Russia, it appears, wants to wipe the southern Ukraine city off the face of the earth. Thousands of people are still trapped in the city.