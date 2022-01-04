Fans of iconic actress Betty White are coming up with ways to honor her on what would have been her 100th birthday.
White, whose illustrious TV career included roles on “Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot in Cleveland,” died Dec. 31 at 99 years old.
The death shocked the nation, as many were planning on celebrating her milestone birthday on Jan. 17.
But the celebrations will continue.
Here are some ways to remember the beloved Hollywood legend.
#BettyWhiteChallenge
The unofficial Betty White Challenge was spawned as a way to support one of White’s favorite causes — animals.
“On Betty White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name,” reads a Facebook post. “Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves.”
White often lent a helping hand to animals and was involved with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, American Humane, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Endangered Wolf Center and BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, CNN reported.
“For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate and we are proud to have known her for 70 years — longer than any other supporter in our history,” Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO, said in a statement.
In 2017, White received the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute’s James Smithson Bicentennial Medal for her “commitment to wildlife and efforts to create a sustainable planet.”
Some animal advocates, including the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue and the Shepherd Help and Rescue Effort, have said they would be honored to accept donations in White’s memory and honor.
Betty White: A Celebration
Originally planned before White died, a one-day only special will come to movie theaters Jan. 17 to honor White.
“Betty White: A Celebration,” originally called “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” will play in nearly 900 movie theaters and tells the store of White’s life.
The movie event features a star-studded cast of Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford and many others.
“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the movie’s producers said in a statement.
For information on how to buy tickets, visit fathomevents.com.
