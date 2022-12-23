Luis J. Rodriguez , former poet laureate of Los Angeles, is the author of 16 books, including the memoirs “Always Running, La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A.” and “It Calls You Back: An Odyssey Through Love, Addiction, Revolutions & Healing.” His 2001 book “Hearts & Hands: Creating Community in Violent Times” summarizes 50 years of work in urban peace and community healing. This first appeared in The Los Angeles Times.