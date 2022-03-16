U.S. soldiers of the 23rd Infantry, 2nd Division during World War I firing a 37mm machine gun at a German position in the Argonne Forest. Photo was taken during the Meuse-Argonne offensive which ran from Sept. 26, 1918, to the last day of the war, Nov. 11. Thirty-five Attleboro men and 16 North Attleboro men died in the war.