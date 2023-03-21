I called my friend Rick Thurmond last week. It was silly of me, though. You see, Rick died on March 6.
I’m not sure why I called. I guess it’s one of those desperate things we do when we’re mourning — like visiting a grave site in some futile effort to hold on to or even chat with those who are no longer with us.
For me, I was just hoping to hear his Texas drawl on his voicemail one last time.
But, in typical Rick fashion, he hadn’t bothered to personalize his voicemail message. Instead I got the automated voice saying: “You’ve reached 508 ... Please leave a message after the beep.” I can picture him saying: “Why bother fiddling with that when it does it for you?”
“Fiddling” was a word Rick used often. Along with “fixing” as in: “I was fixing to read that story,” or “I’m fixing to go to lunch.”
But now, without his recording, all I can do is rely on my memory to recall the sound of his voice. His laugh, his self-deprecating humor, his love for animals — especially cats — and how we in the newsroom ribbed him pretty much daily for being from Texas.
But Rick was no milquetoast. He gave back as much as he took, calling us “Damn Yankees” and poking fun at the way we go about life up here in the Northeast. He was astounded, for example, at how arrogant Massachusetts people and its government could be (yes, we can be) while, at the same time, being stuck in what he would say were the Dark Ages for everything from the heating fuel we used (oil), the form of some of our government (the former Representative Town Meeting in North Attleboro) to our mess of a road system.
I recall him telling me how shocked he was when he first moved up here to see that many of our homes still heated with oil.
“Well, damn! To see the guy lugging that big old hose to the side of your house to pump oil into a basement tank ... well, that’s just one step ahead of having a truckload of coal dumped at your house,” he’d say, laughing.
Telephone poles were another thing that cracked him up. In Texas, he’d explain, all the utilities were underground.
“It’s like you guys are stuck the Victorian age,” he’d say.
On some matters, he wasn’t that far off. In parts of South Attleboro, wooden water pipes from that era are still in use, apparently.
But besides being a close friend and colleague for decades, Rick was also a mentor to me and many, many others.
Before coming to The Sun Chronicle, Rick worked at a big metro — The San Antonio Light, covering just about everything from politics and murders to border and union disputes in the Rio Grande Valley. He knew how to get a story and most of all, he knew how to write.
His Sunday front page pieces — what we call “enterprisers” — were must-reads for Sun Chronicle subscribers and covered a range of topics over the years. He won numerous awards for his work and helped The Sun Chronicle establish its legacy of a newspaper of importance in New England.
One week, he and a photographer took Amtrak’s Acela to New York City for a report on New England’s rail system. Another time he spent a day in Hartford, Conn., talking to business owners, politicians and residents about a possible move by the New England Patriots to that city. Yet another time he joined local environmentalists on a canoe trip along the Ten Mile River, highlighting its past, its degradation, its restoration and its beauty.
One thing readers could be guaranteed each Sunday was a powerful, in-depth story that would shed new light on that week’s given subject.
Rick had brilliant turns of phrase, his articles reading more like magazine pieces or short stories than straight reporting.
Here’s the first paragraph of a story he wrote about economic fears in 2002:
”People will say things in a barber chair they might not say anywhere else, except maybe on a bar stool or a psychiatrist’s couch.”
The story goes on to interview a hairstylist about what his customers were saying about the economy.
Or another, from a story about the pending winter of 2002-2003:
”Do the squirrels know something we don’t?
The little gray varmints have been racing around, gathering up nuts like there’s no tomorrow.
And what’s with their tails — aren’t they especially bushy this year?
And the acorns. They’re falling like rain.”
After a decade or so of writing, Rick moved over to the copy desk, editing everything that appeared in the newspaper until he retired in 2017. When Rick got a hold of your story, you knew it would be improved. He turned newbie writers and even interns into proficient reporters through diligent and patient instruction.
He made the work of veteran reporters even better. And he helped fellow editors like myself become better at everything we do, especially coming up with story ideas because of his endless curiosity about how the world worked.
In his retirement years, Rick and I spoke weekly and lunched together once a month or so, until he moved north to be with his adopted family, the Weatherbees, all of whom he cherished as his own.
Rick will be missed by many friends and family, but his legacy, especially here at The Sun Chronicle, lives on in small and big ways. The lead-in of our annual True Santas, which we continued to use each holiday season, was written by him. All of the writers and editors at The Sun Chronicle today, myself included, are better at what we do thanks to our years of working with Rick.
RIP my friend. You are sorely missed.