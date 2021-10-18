One letter writer called it a hit job.
Mayoral candidate Todd McGhee described it as “the wrath of The Sun Chronicle.”
We at The Sun Chronicle have a better description for it. News.
I’m referring to the Wednesday front page article — “McGhee a no-show for most city elections” — by veteran city hall reporter George W. Rhodes.
The article was as much a just-the-facts-ma’am-piece as you can get. It simply, and without flourish, laid out the voting records of both Mayor Paul Heroux and McGhee.
According to Rhodes’ story, since 2008, Heroux has voted in 29 of 37 elections for which he was eligible.
McGhee, meanwhile, has voted in 12 of 45 elections for which he was eligible since 2004 when he first voted in Attleboro.
Heroux has voted in all city elections since 2008 except the one in 2009, according to public records Rhodes pulled from the city Election Board.
McGhee, on the other hand, has voted in only one city election, the preliminary election in which he was challenging Heroux for the mayor’s job last month.
Yet McGhee voted in almost all state and presidential elections since 2004, missing only the state election in 2018, according to the voting records.
I do not know why McGhee decided all these years to forgo city elections. He did not respond in time for comment in Rhodes’ story on Wednesday, and, I’m sure, was busy preparing for Thursday’s debate thereafter.
I do know he travels often, worldwide, in his job as a security specialist. And although absentee ballots are available, sometimes people simply forget. I’ve been guilty of it on a few occasions. What I do know, as shown by the facts, is his heavy travel schedule didn’t affect his interest in state and national contests.
Now, none of this may matter to voters. Some may hold his lack of interest in local politics unless he’s in the race, against him. Others may not care.
What I do know is the story is neither a “hit job” or a “wrath” by The Sun Chronicle. It is simply news.
Voters have the right to know everything about the candidate they are choosing to lead the city over the next two years. And it is The Sun Chronicle’s job to tell voters just that.
McGhee’s comments arose following a question he posed to Heroux during Thursday night’s debate about whether Heroux had asked me, as publisher and editor, to remove Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia from the debate panel.
Heroux owned up to it saying he feels Gouveia, as a columnist, has been unfair to him in the past. He also said he assumed I discussed the issue with Gouveia prior to the debate.
I had not, nor would I have ever done so.
When Heroux asked me about removing Gouveia from the panel my answer was to the point: “No.”
Candidates do not get to pick who is on The Sun Chronicle panel, nor do they get to see questions asked by the panelists ahead of time.
Removing Gouveia or even discussing the issue with him would have undermined The Sun Chronicle’s integrity as well as my own.
As would the failure of this newspaper to not report on the candidates’ voting record.
Since the national election of 2016, the term “fake news” has become commonplace and lazily used anytime someone disagrees with a story. Every news media source — from network and cable TV stations, to newspapers nationwide (including The Sun Chronicle) has been accused of producing “fake news.”
But we are not fiction writers. We are news reporters. The newspaper’s experienced writers and editors report the facts. If those facts are later dubbed a “hit job,” or “fake” so be it.
Not reporting them is a failure to do our job.
