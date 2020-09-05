In my many years at The Sun Chronicle, I’ve learned a thing or two about our readers.
First, they are loyal. Compared to many other newspapers in New England, our circulation has remained fairly steady over the past few years, which is saying something considering the ever-changing media landscape. Our readers know that no one covers news and sports in Attleboro, North Attleboro and the surrounding towns better than we do.
We remain a vibrant daily newspaper with a dedicated team of journalists who seek to provide the best local coverage possible. That’s not so easy to find these days. Newspapers nationwide, and especially the smaller ones like The Sun Chronicle, have taken a beating over the past several years as advertisers sought other venues and social media sites have become the stand-in for news.
Sun Chronicle readers, however, know that the “free news” found on Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere on the internet is just that, free news. In other words, you get what you pay for.
The second thing I’ve learned about Sun Chronicle readers really has nothing to do with news or sports coverage at all, but rather entertainment. In this case, puzzles and comics.
Messing with the puzzles and comics is dangerous indeed if the past few weeks is any indicator. We’ve gotten more complaints about the changes we made last month than I’ve ever seen in my more than 23 years at the paper.
So, by popular demand, beginning today, we bring back the beloved Newsday weekend crossword puzzle and come Sept. 20, the daily crossword and the popular Celebrity Cipher puzzle return as well. Apologies to those who may have taken a liking to the new crossword or the puzzle, 7 Little Words, which replaced Celebrity Cipher. Based on the number of calls, emails and letters we received, however, you are in the minority.
Comics, however, is another story.
Two popular strips — “For Better or For Worse” by Lynn Johnson and “Stone Soup” by Jan Eliot — are no longer as both artists have retired. We also dropped “One Big Happy” by Rick Detorie. We thank those artists for all the laughs they all provided over the years and hope you, the loyal comic reader, will enjoy the new offerings — “Dark Side of the Horse” by Samson; “WuMo” by Wulff & Morgenthaler; “Pooch Café” by Paul Gilligan; “Pearls Before Swine” by Stephan Pastis and “Grand Avenue” by four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Mike Thompson — as much as we do.
The third thing I’ve learned about Sun Chronicle readers is that they have strong opinions and like to express them. So, please do.
Let us know how we’re doing with news coverage, the puzzles, comics or anything else on your mind.
We look forward to your feedback so we can continue being your trusted local source for news.
