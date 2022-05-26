In the early 1980s, when I was living in Boston, occasionally I’d go with a group of friends to a pub in Southie to have a “properly poured” pint of Guinness.
Inevitability, by the end of the evening, someone would pass a hat or some guy would set up a small table in the corner of this particular bar asking for “donations” to NORAID — the Irish Northern Aid Committee — an organization that was said to help the poor Catholics in Northern Ireland who were being oppressed by the British military and Protestant paramilitary groups.
The money, they’d tell us naive college students, would go to children’s education and necessitates for the low-income residents in Belfast and other areas of Ulster.
By the mid-1980s, as I learned more about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, I realized NORAID had a not-so-stellar reputation.
Many, including the U.S. government, accused NORAID of being a fund-raising arm for the Provisional Irish Republican Army, otherwise known as the IRA, and claimed some of the money collected in America went to buying arms and bombs for the IRA’s fight against the British Army and Protestant militias — weapons that left thousands dead over the 30-year struggle.
I thought about the small donations I had made to NORAID way back then, when news broke Tuesday about the horrific school shooting in Texas that left 19 children — all thought to be under the age of 10 — and two teachers, dead.
I thought about all the people, some even readers of this newspaper, who have given donations or are even lifelong members of the group called the NRA.
And, like I did when I got wiser about the conflict in Northern Ireland, have come to this conclusion:
If you are a member of the NRA and/or donate to it, then you — like I most likely had way back in ’83 when I gave cash to NORAID — have blood on your hands.
If you are a member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives and have anything better than a “D” rating by the NRA and take political contributions from it, then you have blood on your hands.
If you are one of those who believe there should be no limits on gun ownership in the United States, then you have blood on your hands.
If you are one of those who believe a mandatory waiting period — the most passive thing this country could do to help at least slow the overwhelming gun violence — is an infringement on your Second Amendment rights, then you have blood on your hands.
Clearly, our Founding Fathers could not have comprehended the killing power of a semi-automatic or a weapon like the AR-15 in the hands of lunatic or disgruntled citizen. I can’t imagine what objections they would have had to a proper waiting period where the buyer can be well vetted.
Clearly our Founding Fathers would not have agreed to such a “right” if it meant we’d lose a dozen or so school children in mass shootings every few years in exchange.
Poll after poll has shown that more than 90 percent of Americans back a federal mandatory waiting period.
Yet the NRA lobbies against such a move, time and time again, falsely claiming — lying, really — that waiting periods do nothing to deter shootings. And many on Congress — all Republican — go along with it.
In 2018, the former governor of the state of Connecticut — a state that knows all-too well the life-long horrors that come with a mass shooting — compared the NRA to a terrorist group.
“I said that the NRA acts like a terrorist organization,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told NPR. “Webster’s defines a terrorist organization as one that uses fear to effect its goals. What organization in America has used fear better than the NRA?”
He went on: “This really is an organization that is devoid of courage when it comes to making our nation safer.”
That same year, Letitia James, in her campaign for the office of New York Attorney General, said:
“The NRA is an organ of deadly propaganda masquerading as a charity for public good ... Its agenda is set by gun-makers who think arming teachers is a better idea than making it harder for kids to get military grade guns.”
Later, as AG, she told Ebony magazine: “The NRA holds (itself) out as a charitable organization, but in fact, (it) really (is) a terrorist organization.”
And in 2019, the city of San Francisco declared the NRA a terrorist organization.
Many have objected to this labeling. And, they’re probably correct, technically. The NRA doesn’t fit the exact definition of terrorism.
The NRA itself does not set out to instill terror in the populous, unlike, say, the IRA or the Protestant paramilitary groups did during the Troubles.
But, like NORAID, the NRA is surely complicit. It certainly doesn’t do a thing to make our nation safer.
Its overreach and lobbying efforts to strike down any measure that could help dampen the crush of gun violence that has left school children and supermarket and mall shoppers alike fearful nationwide, should not be a point of pride. It really is a point of shame.