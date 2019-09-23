Let’s take a break for a moment from national and local politics, the opioid crisis, the tense situation in the Middle East, and the sad plight of the Red Sox. I propose clearing our heads, and perhaps enjoying simpler pursuits relating back to a simpler time. Let’s play a game.
I call this game “I’m Old Enough To Remember”.
It’s my game, so it’s played by my rules. In my version you all get to try and match me and answer yes or no as to whether you are also old enough that you have had these various experiences unique to the Greater Attleboro area.
I’m old enough to remember going to Jolly Cholly’s in North Attleboro and getting a free ride ticket for every “A” on my report card. I’m old enough to remember my mother then dragging me across the street to shop at Kings.
I’m old enough to remember going to Silmans in Attleboro every year for new school shoes, and my grandmother insisting that only Phil could wait on us and measure our feet. I’m old enough to remember having Chinese food at Joy Hing in that city, and thinking it was a fancy experience.
I’m old enough to remember going to watch planes take off at the Plainville Airport, and then staying in town that night to go the drive-in and ride in the fire truck.
I’m old enough to remember rushing into Cuneo’s drugstore in Mansfield to get the latest Superman comic book and some candy from Emma. I’m old enough to remember then going into the old Mansfield House or the Bowl-a-Drome to fetch my grandfather. I’m old enough to have walked through the parking lot of the Baystate Tool & Die Company to watch the trains go by.
I’m old enough to remember rooting on a losing trotter at the old Foxboro Raceway, now the site of Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium. I’m old enough to remember going to a double-feature on a Saturday afternoon at the old Orpheum Theater with my friends.
I’m old enough to remember sitting at the soda fountain in Haskin’s Drug Store in the center of Norton, enjoying an ice cream while mom chatted and picked up the Sunday paper. I’m old enough to remember Pratt’s General Store, Dion’s Package Store, the original Fernandes Super Market, and Todd’s Photo Studio where we had our pictures taken as kids. I’m old enough to remember Lester and Annie Johnson, Lanky Reinhard, and swimming in the Reservoir and Lake Winnecunnet.
I’m old enough to remember the old Bristol Farms in Norton, and every kid in Little League getting a free ice cream after every game — small if you lost, large if you won. I’m old enough to remember eating at Armstrong Acres, and to fondly have known the two men the Yelle and Solmonese schools are named after.
So how did you do? I know some of the questions might not be fair, but like I said — my game, my rules. Congratulations if you won, though you might want to hide your birth certificate. If you lost, take solace. I’m probably much, much older than you.
