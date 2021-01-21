It seemed predictable Wednesday that President Donald Trump, ever the media maestro, managed to force a split screen TV image yesterday morning where live coverage of his farewell remarks and departure from Washington was juxtaposed with scenes of incoming President Joe Biden’s motorcade arrival at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in the nation’s capital for a pre-inaugural mass.
Trump seemed determined to depart Washington, D.C., much as he arrived four years ago as the “outsider,” resisting the rituals of history and norms of the nation’s capital, standing in his own solo spotlight one last time to deliver his farewell and choosing not to attend the Inauguration of his successor.
Yet in the end, Trump’s challenge of the election results of the past two months that culminated in the riot at the Capitol building two weeks ago, did not disrupt the rhythms of American democracy as some had feared, and the peaceful transfer of power, though conducted amidst huge security, prevailed.
A plea to turn the page on the severe partisan divisions was projected by President Biden whose inaugural address called for a new era of American unity. His call to “stop this uncivil war that pits red against blue” was needed and it was important for him to state it.
Seeing Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Mitch McConnell and other prominent Republicans attend the inaugural which Trump avoided, represented a significant bi-partisan gesture toward that goal.
All of us should want the new president, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, to succeed, but as they take control of the White House, it’s important to reflect on what unity can look like and what may stand in its way in the days ahead.
There should be unified support for President Biden’s plan of a million vaccination shots a day in the first one hundred days to dramatically ramp up a mass vaccination program. Unifying behind a focused, aggressive approach to stamp out the virus once and for all will allow for a full reopening across industries, school systems and business districts and steer the nation toward normal functioning in the coming months.
The harder parts of unity will be when Biden has to get some members of his own party to recognize the Trump presidency is over and that it’s time to turn the corner.
The question will soon become how does a looming impeachment trial for a now former President Donald Trump help turn the corner and most critically, is it truly in the best interests of the nation? There are other mechanisms, such as a censure, for holding Trump accountable for what many Republicans agree was inciting the capitol rampage.
Unfortunately, if some members of Biden’s party in Congress seek only revenge against Trump, or in other words, an extension of this “uncivil war”, they will certainly deliver it in the form of an impeachment trial.
If some of those same members, as well as certain overly partisan members of the national media, and even some corporate interests, get on the new blacklisting bandwagon, seeking to publicly banish individuals who worked in any capacity for the Trump administration from future employment opportunities or even hound universities to strip them of their degrees, they will surely not be projecting the unity Biden is talking about.
Yet, despite all that, and recognizing inaugurations historically represent a fresh start for the nation, Wednesday was a day of hope in many ways. Despite the destruction and drama at the capitol a mere two weeks ago, perhaps the most telling sign that American democracy remains on solid ground was occurring far from Washington, D.C., in ordinary places in every state.
Americans got up and some went to in-person jobs, many others worked on the computer from home, kids attended school either in-person or in remote learning, and the routines and operations of local towns and cities kept grinding on.
It’s ordinary Americans who keep the democracy moving forward more than any political figure in Washington, D.C.
As we begin a new era with a new president, we hope that both sides of the political divide recognize that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.