When I was a child, the month of July, more than any other month held a special excitement and sense of adventure as it was the time when not one school day was on the calendar, and it ushered in my family’s annual vacation weeks at a beloved summer home in Rhode Island.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but those carefree days of swimming in the ocean, exploring beaches and playing endless games of wiffle ball and hide-and-seek represented the ultimate gift parents can give their children, the chance to be totally innocent and carefree and be set loose into the wonder and beauty of a July day.
Sadly, this July has been the opposite of innocent and carefree for too many children and teens in numerous cities across the nation following an especially violent Fourth of July holiday weekend.
A mixture of protests that turned confrontational to street gang clashes with guns resulted in a rash of violence in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston, leaving seven children or teenagers shot dead.
Boston saw seven deaths in the week leading up to the holiday weekend, including the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Dorchester.
But it was perhaps the statements from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about the death of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl shot dead as she innocently rode in her mother’s car, that were the most poignant and on point about the tragedy of this moment.
Speaking Sunday night after the child’s shooting, with a mixture of anger, frustration and sadness, the mayor demanded those responsible for the fatal shooting be identified and held responsible.
“You can’t blame this on the police,” she said about the girl’s killing. “This has nothing to do with the criminal justice system,” and went on to say that the community shootings, which have intensified in recent weeks between rival groups in her city, end up taking the life of those from within their own neighborhoods. It’s a tragedy that must be part of the wider conversation she urged. “I know there are good protesters out there being peaceful and I applaud them,” she said but added, “the random, wild west violence must stop.”
In contrast to other mayors who have been less forceful about rising violence that is colliding with protest events in some cities, her clear call for accountability and an end to the escalation of community shootings represented a needed moment of courage and leadership from an American mayor.
On a different front, children appear to now becoming caught up in the seemingly endless politics of the pandemic, specifically around the question about whether and how they return to school in the fall.
Although individual states, including Massachusetts, have already declared their intention to reopen K-12 schools, a battle seems to be brewing between the leadership of the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT); some governors and President Trump.
Union leaders say their central worry is whether schools can be run safely for both children and the adult educators, which is naturally a valid concern. However, additional statements they have issued about seeking more funds for employees from a large federal funding bill that’s pending in Congress may indicate money is as much the issue, as virus protection.
One can only hope that the leadership will realize there is now much more risk to children’s overall healthy development by keeping them home and socially isolated for many more months, than the small risk to children presented by the virus, and open school doors in the fall.
As the year of the pandemic now takes us to summer’s mid-point, it’s frustrating to see the educational and social well-being of children get tossed around as a political football, and it’s far more tragic and unsettling to see how many children in numerous American cities have forever lost their chance to enjoy an innocent, carefree July day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.