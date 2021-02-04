There are many roads that a political figure, a political movement or a political party can take to greatness. But there are also many obstacles that can lead to veering way off course and stumbling down the wrong road that leads to ruin. Whether they saw it coming or not in the weeks following former President Trump’s defeat, leaders of the national Republican Party have wound up standing directly at that crossroads this week and the path they take could determine what the party fights for, who it attracts, and ominously who it drives away for a very long time to come.
The more immediate conflict pits two women serving in the House, one a stalwart of the GOP and high-ranking leader, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and the other, newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known QAnon conspiracy theory supporter who has posted threats about violence aimed at other colleagues and has made other inflammatory statements.
Cheney is under fire from the far right flank which wants her dethroned from her leadership post for her vote to impeach Trump for his actions tied to the Capitol rampage, while moderates want Greene, at a minimum, removed from committee assignments.
None other than Senator Mitch McConnell warned where things would go if his House colleagues, led by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, choose to embrace the politics of Greene and abandon the leadership of Cheney.
“Looney lies and conspiracy theories are a cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” he stated.
Though she may be rushing to do damage control now, there is plenty of evidence that shows her support for a range of wild conspiracy theories, ranging from a media and Hollywood elites pedophile ring to the grotesque lie that mass school shootings of recent years did not actually happen and that they were “faked” events to convince the public to support stronger gun control laws. Originally pushed by infamous conspiracy theory bottom feeder Alex Jones, the theories have had chilling, real life impact on the parents of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, and the family members of students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.
News reports have documented the death threats, stalking and vicious on-line harassment they received once they began their advocacy for better gun control and safer schools. Video of Greene harassing a student activist who survived the Parkland high school shooting while he participated in a protest event is just one example of the “brand” of politics she represents.
Since reports indicate Jones was involved in the planning for the Jan. 6 protest rally and the fact that Trump, though now out of office, has indicated his support for Greene, encouraged a rally against Cheney and appears in regular contact with Rep. McCarthy, it appears not only is the former president still clearly pulling the strings for the party but he’s encouraging the conspiracy theory wing to come right along with it.
Many Republicans are failing to realize who is truly winning here are the Democrats, who are enjoying the benefit of the party in disarray, certain pro-Democrat media outlets and the social media conspiracy pages and sites.
The party is also losing valuable time to be weighing in on consequential issues and bills with such a divisive mess hanging over it.
In Washington, the coronavirus relief package, the vaccine bottleneck and the Keystone pipeline cancellation require principled GOP input.
On Beacon Hill, a contentious climate bill is now back on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk and the statewide GOP and individual members of the legislature should, and could be, weighing in on the long range impact of it, which was well laid out in a commentary on these pages by W.H. Riley & Son Vice President Matthew Allen.
As the impeachment trial approaches, the pressure on the party and divisions within it will only intensify. That’s why a principled and reality-based party that repudiates the conspiracy theory world of a Marjorie Taylor Greene, and can reject the instinct to only be about the cult of personality of one powerful leader, is the only way forward. It’s either that or it will definitely be a wrong turn.
