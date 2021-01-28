It’s been an unusual launch of a new administration for President Joe Biden as his new White House, just one week old, has found itself vying for the spotlight with former President Donald Trump in a number of ways.
Trump may have decamped to Mar-A-Lago but there seems to be two men in the presidency at this moment, and the shared spotlight is due to both the Trump obsessed national media and the mindset held by some leading Democrats in Congress to prosecute Trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol rampage even if the vote outcome will be acquittal and even if it further polarizes the nation.
Evidence that the national media outlets, specifically the White House press corps, are still addicted to covering all things Trump is easy to spot in the questions posed by reporters in the daily press briefings given by Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Reporters devise new ways to frame the same question of how Biden views the coming impeachment trial, hoping to get a soundbite of Biden smearing his predecessor. The press secretary, to her credit, has not really taken the bait.
Republican senators in fact sought to scuttle the whole trial Tuesday on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional now that Trump’s out of office.
Though that motion fell short, it revealed that most GOP Senators won’t vote to convict, making Trump’s acquittal highly likely. But even if the trial’s ultimate outcome is now diminished, expect the national TV/cable networks preference for covering Trump over Biden (because of the ratings/profits bonanza it brings them) to be on full display starting on Feb. 9.
It’s not that Biden’s team has not been working hard on their agenda, they have.
Their announcement this week of a strategic plan to drastically ramp up both the quantity and pace of the vaccine distribution is welcome news and will be critical if we are to reach a true turning point by summer.
Biden has signed nearly 40 executive orders that range from lifting certain immigration restrictions to changing policies governing the rights of transgender individuals to canceling the permit for the Keystone Pipeline, yet substantive questioning by the press on these issues that have far-reaching impact is hard to find.
In the case of the pipeline, Biden’s canceling of the permit was the fulfillment of a campaign demand made by the wing of the party that seeks total elimination of fossil fuel sources of energy such as natural gas.
Maybe alternative fuels such as wind and solar can ultimately plug the energy needs Keystone was set to meet, but maybe not. The point is Washington journalists, whether from leading national newspapers or those in broadcasting, need to ask Biden tough questions about how such a decision will impact the future cost, availability and transmission of gas and electricity for tens of millions of Americans, including in our region, for years to come and not just cut and paste the press statements of climate activist groups and the lawmakers trying to score points with them.
Likewise, Biden needs to be pressed on his views on the issue that erupted this week when the teachers’ union in Chicago broke their agreement to finally return to in-person teaching following nearly a year of keeping kids stuck at home in remote learning. That the union, which serves children predominantly from communities of color who live in some of the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, is allowed to hide behind “it’s not safe” claims while teachers’ unions in thousands of other districts nationwide in similar school buildings have returned to school, is a disgraceful display and certainly represents racial inequality but in this case, it’s done by the very educators of those students. It should be condemned by Biden.
So as of now, we have the impeachment trial set to start in two weeks, we have the national media reverting to their favorite posture of endless live reports on Trump’s misdeeds, continued fights over in-person learning, and the pandemic still with us, grinding on in the background.
Sure sounds like Groundhog Day in America. Welcome to February.
