It was right at the stroke of midnight this past Memorial Day holiday that we knew summer was not lost after all. Following a pandemic spring of too many lives lost and ordinary life put on hold, you could not help but cheer the news this week that drive-in theaters had re-opened in the state.
The Mendon Twin Drive-In led the way by running the perennial midnight movie favorite “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” alongside a showing of “Jurassic Park” on its huge screens in front of carloads of delighted moviegoers. The start of a summer that may feel like a season from a simpler time had arrived.
Mendon Twin owner Dave Andelman had been spearheading the effort to get the handful of venues still existing in the state to be allowed to reopen in the second week of Governor Baker’s “Phase One”, and that meant Memorial Day.
He argued that the iconic outside theaters offer the perfect combination of socially distant crowds (what could be safer than your viewing party tucked away inside your car?) with an offering of entertainment.
So there are socially distant car spaces, advance on-line ticket ordering and a concession stand ordering app so your popcorn arrives with limited interactions. A “pop-up” drive-in theater will open at Patriot Place in Foxboro at the end of the month and the stalwart Rustic Drive-In along Route 146 in nearby North Smithfield, R.I., got their screens going again in mid-May. The drive-in theater, it turns out, is back in a big way.
It’s not surprising that in this time of unprecedented uncertainty, people are trying to carve out a summer that feels simpler and safer and allows them to keep their entertainment closer to home. In fact, many families in the area appear to be planning a summer that will revolve around their backyard, as pool companies report a surge in customers calling to get one installed.
“We’re extremely busy, it’s been crazy,” says Kurt Fraunfelter, VP and co-owner of MCM Pools in Norton. “ I think the virus has definitely had an impact, people have been stuck inside, and they’re calling us for either a new pool or to fix up an old one that was maybe forgotten for a few years. I think maybe they see a pool as being a better option than the beach this year.”
It’s easy to understand a renewed interest for a backyard pool. We have seen hospitals in chaos, an economy crushed, jobs lost, schools closed, college paths redirected, and our local communities feeling and looking different to us.
We are now coming out of it but the stay-at-home period has meant the family having dinner together most every night, quieter evenings and far less-frantic weekday mornings that more resembled life of many decades past, perhaps in your own growing-up years. This time has felt more like life before the internet, before two-career households, before overly scheduled children, before organized summer camp days replaced long-ago childhood summers filled with leisurely afternoons of spontaneous adventures and neighborhood games of whiffle ball and hide-and-seek.
It’s meant having time to teach cooking tips to your college daughter and start long-delayed household projects without calling the handyman for once. Doing yard work together and cleaning up the basement. Much more 1970s than 21st century.
A simpler summer for a complicated time. Sounds like the title for a movie about the pandemic. Maybe it will get a run at the drive-in.
