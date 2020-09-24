As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is memorialized this week, much has been recalled about her extraordinary life and trailblazing role in shaping numerous historic high court decisions impacting every corner of American life.
As she becomes the first woman to ever lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, there’s no question the diminutive Ginsburg left an outsized imprint not only on the Supreme Court’s rulings but in numerous areas of American life, particularly related to equal rights for women.
As the co-founder of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, launched in the 1970s, she argued before the high court long before she served on it, in cases that would result in the landmark decision to include sex discrimination against women as being in violation of the Equal Protection Clause, of the 14th amendment.
Yet, with her death coming during the final stretch of a raucous and viciously partisan campaign fight for the presidency, the battle for her successor is already under way even as her memorial in the nation’s capital and funeral are not yet completed. That’s especially why it’s worth recalling one other significant hallmark of her Supreme Court tenure.
She and the now deceased and famously conservative Justice Antonin Scalia enjoyed an intellectually competitive, but clearly genuine friendship for years during their service on the high court.
The two great legal minds, though firmly at opposing ends of the political spectrum, were said to have shared a mutual love of the opera and indulging in rare red wines, celebrated each New Year’s Eve together with their spouses and held a fondness for their similar upbringing in the outer boroughs of New York.
When they appeared together on academic panels discussing legal issues, their humorous ribbing of each other’s viewpoints always displayed a respectfulness and tolerance.
In one such instance, Scalia, responding to a reporter’s question on how they can manage to be friends while having such different viewpoints, replies of Ginsburg:
“Except for the ideology, what’s not to like?”
That sentiment may seem shocking to the younger Ginsburg admirers, often females who have become politically nurtured around cancel culture and are schooled by young elected officials who preach with revolutionary fervor to take up political arms against the hated “other side” on their widely followed Instagram accounts and in YouTube videos.
Likewise, President Donald Trump’s trademark penchant for hurling vicious personal attacks, even against high-ranking officials serving in his own administration, has significantly contributed to creating the toxic, partisan divide we live with today.
Ironically, you only need to look as far back as the time of the original appointments of Scalia and Ginsburg themselves to see how partisan and politically toxic the Supreme Court nomination process and Washington itself has become.
When Scalia was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, he was confirmed by a vote of 98-0 in the U.S. Senate. Those who voted for him included legendary liberals of the Massachusetts Democratic party, including senators Ted Kennedy and John Kerry. The “yes” vote list also included then-Sen. Joe Biden. How times have changed.
When Ginsburg was nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, she was confirmed by a vote of 96-3. Among the Republicans who voted for the decidedly liberal justice were former Sen. Bob Dole, who would go on to be the GOP’s nominee for president and no less than Sen. Mitch McConnell himself.
To observe that McConnell has changed in the job is an understatement.
It was not that long ago that members of Congress, past presidents and members of the nation’s highest court were able to have friendships across the aisle and find common ground as they refused to let their preferred ideology dictate who they can accept and who they must cancel out.
If Ruth and Antonin could do it, not only can the rest of our governmental leaders, the future of the Republic may depend on them giving it a try.
