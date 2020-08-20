It’s probably to be expected that unprecedented political theater would emerge during this unprecedented time and that’s exactly what’s been on display at the virtual Democratic National Convention this week as a parade of Republicans have had roles in the Democrats’ big event and it’s not by accident.
Prominent Republicans who have endorsed Joe Biden and given speaking roles have included former Secretary of State General Colin Powell; Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, and others.
But perhaps one of the most memorable moments came in remarks by former Ohio governor, congressman, and one-time Republican candidate for president, John Kasich.
What he said and whose feathers he ruffled in the process seem particularly notable.
“He’s reasonable, faithful and respectful,” Kasich said of Biden, and pointedly added, “and no one is going to push him around.”
The last point seemed squarely aimed at the widely held perception by many, especially Republicans, that Biden is a puppet and, if elected, will be overtaken by far-left forces in the party who are pushing a radical agenda. So it seemed Biden’s team was determined to have a respected Republican who disavows President Donald Trump, dismiss that notion, and at the same time signal to the Democrats’ far-left flank that they will not be calling the shots if Biden gets elected.
So right on cue, helping to illustrate their point, was progressive left star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who engaged in a social media spat with Kasich hours before the convention launched Monday evening.
Answering a reporter’s question as to why he was receiving more prominent speaking time than AOC, Kasich, a longtime friend of Biden’s, challenged the notion that just because “she gets outsized publicity” means she speaks for the whole Democratic Party, declaring “she’s only one part of it.”
Needless to say that didn’t sit well with AOC, who views herself as the face of the progressive wing and was reportedly annoyed she was only given a two-minute speaking slot.
The exchange exemplifies the real tension that exists between the party’s centrists, embodied by Biden, and the progressive faction that will undoubtedly become more vivid should he make it to the White House.
Ironically, the convention speeches have remained more about Trump than what a potential Biden administration would do, with heavy emphasis on putting the blame squarely on the president for the toll the virus has taken, less talk about solutions for the collapsed economy, and brief mentions of the George Floyd tragedy and the violent protest clashes that have been on display all summer in certain cities.
It’s noteworthy that although the Black Lives Matter movement, which launched the protests, was referenced by Washington, D.C.’s, Mayor Muriel Bowser and some other speakers, it’s not been a central focus and the “defund the police” mantra, which was projected in many protests, has been notably absent from discussion.
Biden’s statement in recent weeks that he does not support the concept and his long record of support for police unions has clearly played a role.
Only time will tell if Biden’s bid to sway wavering Republicans and Independents will yield the vote count he’s seeking and his pitch could get quickly upended when Team Trump has their turn at a virtual convention next week.
But if there’s an idea that may have bi-partisan support it could be this: Americans from either side of the aisle, feeling demoralized and exhausted by the pandemic and the political fight over it, are seeking a return to normal, not a revolution, as they look toward the fall.
