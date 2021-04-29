The long held political axiom “people vote with their feet” is on clear display if you go by some of the results of the 2020 U.S. Census published this week.
The federal government’s once-every-decade survey of the American population assesses where Americans currently live, the states they are leaving and perhaps most revealingly, where they are headed.
Since the census findings are used to draw boundaries for congressional districts to guarantee proportional representation in Congress, the political undertones set up a “red states” versus “blue states” contest of sorts. Judging by the migration patterns revealed, it’s fair to say many of the largest states are singing the blues and the “reds” are on a winning streak.
States in the South and mountain west region show the greatest population increases, while the population is declining in the northeast, Midwest, and perhaps most notably, in the state that was once idolized as America’s golden frontier: California.
Skyrocketing housing costs, an increase in poverty and homelessness in its major cities, haphazard immigration controls, relentless highway traffic congestion and dramatic shifts in its employment sectors are just some of the factors that have taken their toll.
In fact, looking more tarnished than golden, California’s population decrease is significant enough to warrant the loss of a congressional seat for the first time since its founding in 1850.
People are also moving out of Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Residents of Illinois and New York in particular, among the nation’s most reliable blue states, seem to have reached their breaking point with relentlessly high taxes, inflated housing prices, rising city crime rates, horrible commutes and other factors.
The trends have been building for some time, but the pandemic’s impact no doubt only worsened people’s frustrations.
Michigan has had an unpopular governor; Pennsylvania, often a toss-up political state, has struggled to transition its economy away from fading manufacturing sectors; and Ohio and West Virginia, though red states, are also dependent on fading industries and people are moving away.
Meantime, the reddest of the reds, Texas, is gaining in population, along with Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Oregon.
As the second largest state by population, the Lone Star State will gain two seats in Congress enabling it to grow in political clout in future elections.
It’s notable that both Massachusetts and Rhode Island are bucking the trend of Northeast states, as the census showed the Commonwealth’s population has increased to seven million residents. That outcome also guarantees the state’s current nine congressional district seats will stay in place.
The Ocean State recorded 1,097,379 residents, an increase of 44,412 people, or 4.3%, figures that mean that state will hold onto its two congressional seats.
But the census also confirms what those of us of a certain age have known for a while. The nation we were born into during the 1960s, where families with five, six, seven or even a higher number of children were common, is no more.
An assessment by the New York Times states American adults of child-rearing age today are having 50 percent fewer children than those in 1960. A declining birth rate means a graying America, rather than a youthful one is the country’s current status as there are now more Americans aged 80 or up than those aged 2 or under. What that holds for the future dominance of the U.S. seems a relevant concern.
The release of the census this week happened to coincide with the awarding of the best movie of the year prize at a subdued Academy Awards show to a film centered on the theme of lonely, financially broke, older Americans, moving around from state to state.“Nomadland”, though not seen by many viewers, won movie critic praise for its portrayal of a down and out, 60-plus-aged woman, played by Frances McDormand, who, having lost her husband and home, drifts around the American West in her rundown van, encountering fellow downtrodden nomads along the way.
The film was cited for capturing the isolation and displacement felt by Americans left behind by the changing economy, depleted hometowns and breakdown of family supports.
Though certainly a bleak portrait of Americans left behind by a changing nation, the census results suggest the film’s lead character has at least wandered into the right region.
She may not feel so lonely in the years ahead.
