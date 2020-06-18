“A race set free and a country at peace” was never a hashtag on Twitter or Facebook. It was, however, the message inscribed on a distinctive statue of Abraham Lincoln situated in downtown Boston that is suddenly facing the possibility of banishment.
A petition has been launched by city resident and activist Tory Bullock, to have the statue, which is a replica of the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C., taken down and removed from Park Square, where it sits one block from the Public Garden.
Mr. Bullock says he finds the statue, which features a towering Lincoln with the figure of a crouching young black male with broken shackles looking up at him, “uncomfortable to view”, and says “ it shows submissiveness, it represents, know your place, because that’s where you belong.”
Historical facts would certainly not support that misguided interpretation.
Like many statues or memorials, the figures are symbolic representations, and so Lincoln looms large for the historic transformation his presidency brought to the enslaved, symbolized by the black male at his side. In fact the statue, designed by Charlestown native Thomas Ball, is sometimes referred to as “Freedman’s Memorial”. Yet that point seems lost, irrelevant, or something in between to the petitioner and growing list of petition signers who now view President Lincoln as somehow offensive. As Mr. Bullock says, the answer is simple, take it down. Or rather, #takeitdown.
He makes clear he doesn’t seek to have the statue destroyed but suggests it be put in a warehouse somewhere and be brought back out “at some future time to have a conversation about it.” Well there’s a conversation going on right now about the goal of racial equality that was so central to Lincoln’s presidency, and so why not keep the statue as you keep the conversation going?
Trade the petition for a teachable moment on how Lincoln’s unwavering belief in equality of all races not only survived the war and produced the emancipation, it’s connected to the Civil Rights movement battles of the 1960s, and inspires a new generation of movement leaders emerging in this moment.
At a time when young voices are being raised anew about unequal treatment, Lincoln’s monument should not be banned from Boston because an activist says the statue hurts his feelings. Banish it from our eyes turns into banish it from our minds, becomes banish it from our memory. That’s how history gets erased.
Yet Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, up for re-election next year, has signaled he is eager to consider the removal petition and seems to have no qualms about putting old Abe away if it means it will just quell the petition demand.
It’s important to draw a clear distinction between the debate over the Lincoln statue in Boston and what’s happening elsewhere. It seems justified if communities seek to remove statues of historical figures that had direct roles in seeking to preserve the Confederacy, for example, and sports events like NASCAR choosing to permanently remove the confederate flag from its venue seems an appropriate and overdue gesture.
What’s not appropriate are the chaotic and often violent scenes of vandals randomly destroying statues in multiple cities, and yet the recent beheading of the Christopher Columbus statue in Boston’s North End was met with a rather muted response by the mayor and the statue’s remaining figure was later fully removed by the city.
One hundred years from now, will multi-racial youth of a future Boston be taught there was an American president who waged an historic battle a few centuries earlier for their literal freedom to ensure they could flourish in a racially equal and just nation? Maybe not.
Sadly, by then, perhaps a different social media hashtag will have won out: #HistoricalaccuracyisbannedinBoston.
