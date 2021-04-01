A mix of hope for turning the corner on the pandemic with a stark reminder for continued caution has emerged as we move toward Easter this coming weekend.
Massachusetts, which looks far different and far improved from where it stood at Easter weekend one year ago is among states watching its positive case numbers rise, especially among young people. But we are also seeing the mass vaccination process finally improving with the state now having given at least one dose to 3 million residents with 1.3 million fully vaccinated, and close to 2 million receiving a first dose.
Nationally, the United States has given out over 140 million doses with over 90 million fully vaccinated. The nation is doing over two million shots a day and the Biden administration says it expects that rate to accelerate to close to 3 million in coming weeks.
So, as we note the rise in cases in many states, including our own, it’s important to underscore this is primarily occurring in young adults and teenagers, (including in our local school districts) who also represent one of the largest age groups not yet vaccinated.
The Wall Street Journal this week reported that the CDC’s own data since last summer shows the majority of new weekly cases are for those aged 18-34. Transmission may be happening for a few basic reasons: younger age groups have become far more active this spring with an expansion of sports schedules, a return to more in-person learning and the resumption of many other extracurricular activities.
Some college age young adults and other twenty-somethings have likely done spring travel. But thankfully, their turn to get vaccinated is approaching when many states, including Massachusetts, opens up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up in the next few weeks.
I mention these data points because they seem to make a remark by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, that she has a sense of “impending doom” at seeing a rise in cases and the presence of variants all the more out of context and frankly out of character.
As the former chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at Mass. General Hospital, Dr. Walensky has normally projected a measured tone since assuming her CDC role. Naturally it’s on her watch that the U.S. stay vigilant against the rise of variants which are being seen here and elsewhere, but there’s a difference between continuing to project caution and sending out a “scare the nation” message which only results in confusion.
When Dr. Walensky joined Governor Charlie Baker and other elected officials for the announcement of a new FEMA testing site this week, she smoothed over the remark, saying she was just reiterating the need to not drop our guard, so fair enough.
But at a time when the business sector, schools, universities, town governments, community centers that work with the elderly and the disabled, summer camps run for special needs kids and countless other entities are desperately trying to settle on plans and firm timeframes for returning to in-person operations or bring workers back to offices, a doomsday message by the CDC was unfortunate and out of context.
Keeping things in context has been a hallmark of this newspaper for half a century and so as The Sun Chronicle marks its amazing 50-year run with the publishing of an extraordinary 50th Anniversary Special Edition last weekend, I salute the storied list of publishers, executive editors, photographers, assignment editors, reporters and so many others who have toiled and triumphed for the paper. Congrats to all!
Lastly, recognizing that the nation is seeking hope and a sense of renewal after a year of the pandemic, this coming Easter is a moment to pause and reflect.
Whether you have been observing Passover or looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the messages of this season seem especially important right now. I spoke with leaders of some of our area churches recently about the meaning of this holy season in an interview I conducted for NorthTV. I found the discussion inspiring, maybe you will as well. You can check out the full interview at www.northtv.net.
A happy Passover and a happy Easter to all.
