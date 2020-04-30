As we bid farewell to a sad and soggy month of April, which brought illness, coronavirus deaths, statewide shutdowns, massive job losses and the continued closure of schools, we are collectively relieved to move into May.
The month that marks Mother’s Day, prom and high school awards nights is also the time of college commencements. Since the virus has forced their postponements, leaders in higher education should instead use this month to project urgency about returning students to college campuses this fall and why it should be a national priority.
It’s notable that a few colleges in our area are stepping forward to commit to do just that. Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno announced this week he intends to bring students back to the Norton campus in the fall, adhering to public health guidelines and protocols, and that students can expect things to operate a bit differently. He emphasized that while remote learning was occurring right now, the college strives to create a community where students can be together and work together.
Meantime, Christina Paxson, president of Brown University in Providence, issued a rallying cry for returning students in a recent New York Times editorial. Paxson made the case for why it’s vital for colleges to map out a comprehensive plan to safely bring students back to campus this fall, working with the numerous protocols that have been developed.
She noted that many students face financial, practical and psychological barriers if forced to learn remotely for an extended period and warned many may be forced by circumstance to delay completing their degrees for an unknown amount of time. She called for campus plans to center around testing, tracing and isolation, and urges colleges to move rapidly now to prepare.
Paxson also did not mince words about the harsh financial impact another semester without students on campus could have on operating budgets even for the better funded institutions. But as for the many colleges that were already facing financial difficulty, she ominously stated it’s not a question of if, but a question of how many could be forced to close.
This generation of college students should not have to be marked as the ones whose dreams were indefinitely deferred because most of the governing adults would not show leadership. When instead of creating new safe solutions to return students to campuses, even while businesses and K-12 schools are quickly drawing up new roadmaps, they hid behind caution, and would not show determination to take on the monumental challenge.
Higher education will be judged by this moment long after the pandemic passes. Commencement speeches, given over the years by everyone from presidents to CEO’s to celebrities, standing on stages before a sea of beaming seniors, have generally projected similar themes that sound something like this: “the world needs your minds and your talents; be ready to think out of the box; find new solutions to complex dilemmas when an easy roadmap is not before you. Know when to take a leap, and yes, be willing to weigh out manageable risk. Above all else, don’t be afraid.”
It seems that type of speech could come in pretty handy right now.
Except this time, it should be directed to the administrations of colleges and universities. Students, stuck staring at a computer at home, don’t need it.
They already know it’s true.
