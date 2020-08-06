You’d be excused if you thought you had stumbled onto a junior high school spat in recent days when reading that Nancy and Donald and Deb were exchanging barbs both on live TV and in closed door meetings over what else, the management of the pandemic.
The accusations and smears seemed to go into high gear when Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, committed the sin of speaking the truth in a live network interview by saying the virus is “extraordinarily widespread right now”, and said cases are specifically on the rise in the Midwest and rural areas which were originally spared.
First came a Trump tweet, labeling her and her assessment as “pathetic”, then a Speaker’s smear was hurled her way. The ever plotting Nancy Pelosi declared in a separate TV interview that she “doesn’t have confidence in Dr. Birx”, claiming disinformation Trump has spread about the virus goes unchallenged by Birx, who Pelosi dismissed as “his appointee.”
Forced to defend herself, Birx stated she’s never been called “Pollyannaish, non-scientific, or non data-driven”, declaring “I’ll stake my forty year career on using the fundamental principles of utilizing data to save lives.”
It would seem a Washington soap opera enactment of “The Days of Our Pandemic Lives” was the last thing we needed with
Trump and Pelosi piling on insults against the highly respected Dr. Birx at a moment when she is trying to urge multiple states to enforce restrictions.
But the fact that Birx has elicited the wrath of both Trump and Pelosi simultaneously not only reflects the degree to which politics has consumed the overall virus response, it proves she must be doing something right if she annoyed them both.
You don’t have to be a political genius to now see that Pelosi, certain congressional democrats and corners of the national media (CNN comes to mind) are almost shamefully rooting for the virus to stay active across the country to ensure a demoralized public turns on Trump in sufficient numbers heading toward Nov. 3.
Meantime Trump, who doesn’t seem to require their help in getting voters to turn on him anyway, sounded foolish to proclaim “we’re doing very well” (which may have been echoed by Fox News) when pressed for a response to the Dr. Birx concerns.
As the nation crosses the benchmark of nearly 157,000 deaths since March and nationally seeing roughly 50,000 cases a day , there’s no question the virus remains very active. Yet data this week from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science, a benchmark used by the CDC, does show some positive signs, including a notable drop in the number of states showing daily increases of cases, from a high of 48 states in July, to 18 now, and modest improvement in the hotspots of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. Though hardly spelling the end of the pandemic, slow but positive trend directions should not be intentionally omitted in national news coverage as critical decisions about the fast approaching fall are presently being weighed by those overseeing school systems, colleges, community programs, sports leagues, business districts and more.
The larger point is the selective use of data, and the refusal to provide context to the data practiced by some national media outlets and certainly by some politicians on both sides, has been as persistent as the virus itself and almost as damaging.
The grown-up job of calling it like you see it, as personified by Dr. Birx, needs to be done for the best interests of the nation, and she deserves to do it without the seventh grade heckling of Nancy and Donald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.