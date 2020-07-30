“A child miseducated is a child lost,” President John F. Kennedy stated over 50 years ago. Though his pronouncement of 1962 came well before there were complex public school systems, powerful teachers’ unions and clearly before online learning was ever conceived, it is as true now as it was then.
Ironically, although America was a far different nation in Kennedy’s era, a pandemic was not unfamiliar to the country as the polio epidemic had raged during the 1940s and 1950s before a vaccine was developed. And despite it being a specific threat to children, a national policy decision to close American schools was not only never proposed, history suggests it would have been viewed as an irrational remedy that could create a harm greater than the polio threat itself. But that was then and this is now.
The political battle over reopening school, which was building slowly at the start of summer, soared with the temperatures over the past few weeks once President Trump made a reopening of in-person school a top priority.
Unfortunately, some of the rhetoric opposing the reopening, especially from the national leadership of major teachers’ unions, has more to do with opposing the president at all costs, even if the interests of the most vulnerable students are threatened.
Studies following the spring of remote learning showed anywhere from 20-40% of public school students from low-income inner city school districts across the country barely, if ever, logged on to their virtual classes. Though the percentages of absentee students from urban school districts in Massachusetts were lower, there’s no denying those students suffered a disproportionate amount of loss of retention, engagement and motivation. Recognizing that reality likely played a significant role in the CDC’s recent declaration that reopening schools to in-person instruction must be a goal for school districts across the country this fall.
Just over the line in Rhode Island, the CDC’s recommendation isn’t impressing teachers representing schools in some of the state’s poorest urban pockets though. Educators from Central Falls and Providence are pushing back against Gov. Gina Raimondo’s goal to reopen all the state’s schools to in-person learning at the end of August.
They’ve protested outside the Department of Education and engage in social media posts that make unsubstantiated claims about the health risks posed to adults from children and have included references to “death counts.”
That type of rhetoric not only is unhelpful but also seems highly irresponsible for someone entrusted with providing public education to children.
Families of school children in Massachusetts who believe their children’s education and overall social/emotional development will be harmed if schools do not attempt some version of in-person classes can be cautiously encouraged by what they’re seeing as the fall inches closer. It was announced this week that school children will return starting Sept. 14, largely with a hybrid approach that blends in-school and remote learning for most districts.
No one should underestimate the magnitude of the job that reopening entails. Massively reworked schedules, reconfigured classrooms, new outside learning spaces that may include tented areas and courtyards and the creation of small cohorts of students who will have limited interactions with other student groups are just samples of what the fall may look like. Mask wearing in school, which will be challenging for many children, may include mask removal break periods during certain times of the day, to help students adjust. Though all proposals remain fluid, parents and students should feel encouraged by the degree of innovative planning being seen.
By rising to the occasion to meet a challenge that is staggeringly complex but monumentally important, Massachusetts is showing how it became the number one public education state in the nation and why it remains so.
