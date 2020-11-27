Hospitals overwhelmed with patients, tens of thousands quarantined, stay-at-home orders, bread lines, the rise of an anti-mask rebellion and a population worn down by a raging global pandemic marked Thanksgiving Day. But we’re not referring to 2020. It was Nov. 28, 1918.
There was a striking degree of similarities faced by Americans today and those caught in the grip of a raging global pandemic as Thanksgiving approached in the fall of 1918. The population was weary from the “Great War,” begun in 1914, which brought military battles, loss and hardship just as the pandemic, believed to have started in wartime Europe, took hold.
Our pandemic year of 2020, though not marked by military conflict, nonetheless brought harsh political battles, a bitterly fought election campaign, uprisings in the streets and rhetorical combat over management of the virus. And like those who endured what was then called the “influential epidemic” of a century ago, we seem to be confronted by a powerful and more deadly second wave as the holiday season begins.
The epidemic of the last century is recorded as starting in late 1917, intensifying through the winter of 1918, and calming in late spring before a strong second wave took hold by fall.
It was two Navy sailors from Boston, in fact, fresh off the massive and crowded naval ships that returned from duty in Europe that August and embarked along Boston’s waterfront, who are believed to have arrived home infected, triggering a rapid spread to other sailors and the wider population that fall.
But then as now, the quarantine orders, mask-wearing directives, curfews and closures of many shops and saloons began to meet pushback as the fall dragged on.
Headlines from newspapers of the time depict the contentious mood of a public that was war weary, broke, juggling idle children whose schools had closed and caring for sick family members at home, and hoping the coming holiday could give them the chance to forget their troubles if only for a day.
In San Francisco, rebels formed an “Anti-Mask League” and planned a mask demonstration of sorts on the holiday. Headlines of the time captured the discord: “Police Raid Saloons in a War on Influenza,” “Flu Curfew to Sound for City Saturday Night,” “Non-essential Crowds Barred in Epidemic War,” “Open-face Sneezers to be Arrested.” Sound familiar?
The epidemic, which worsened after that November, finally lost its grip by the spring of 1919. It took with it 675,000 Americans and over 50 million worldwide.
As we marked Thanksgiving Day, with the pandemic of 2020 in an explosive second wave, most of us (hopefully) heeded the advisories of Gov. Charlie Baker and public health officials to refrain from the traditional, big-family gathering and did very little travel if at all possible.
(Though apparently many others ignored the travel advisories as over 4 million Americans are flying this holiday weekend.)
It no doubt felt unnatural and disappointing on a holiday centered on family to go without seeing one’s beloved aging parents and other family members.
But hopefully it was a bit easier to make the sacrifice as we recognized this is a hard and very sad time for hundreds of thousands of other families. Over 260,000 Americans will never again join a Thanksgiving dinner table after losing their battle with the coronavirus, and over 12 million have died worldwide.
The stark and chilling numbers represent someone’s parent, sibling, beloved friend, son, daughter and even young child lost to the pandemic.
By keeping our holiday celebrations small, we not only did our part to help contain the current explosive wave, but may well have protected our own precious family members, assuring their place at the table for next year’s holiday.
Following a year filled with too much loss and grief, the knowledge that we could at least do that much was a reason to give great thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.