When the vaccines began to take over the nation’s fraught battle against COVID-19 this past winter, there was a sense we could reach the end of the pandemic, but we did not know what that would look like.
But the events and pronouncements of recent days have not only revealed the end of the pandemic is indeed approaching, but in many ways, it is winding down the same way it started. There’s finger-pointing about what should be done, when and by whom; confusing messages and a good dose of denial still going around. But the denial is not coming from those who don’t believe the deadly virus has arrived, this time some seem reluctant to believe that it’s finally been vanquished.
Naturally, mask wearing, which became the biggest point of contention in the earliest days seems on track to be a point of contention in the pandemic’s final act.
When CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced last week that vaccinated people, which now represent more than a third of the U.S. adult population, no longer need to wear masks in many situations, whether inside or outside, there was push back from some corners. Certain public figures, including some in the national media which had defended the CDC’s interpretation of the trajectory of the virus and the restrictions during numerous rocky periods throughout the pandemic, seem to want to contest the science this time.
But Dr. Walensky’s declaration was at last putting a clear message around the value and power of the vaccines that had somehow been lacking in earlier statements when she reminded the public that vaccinated people are not at risk of acquiring or transmitting the virus, and she underscored unvaccinated individuals are not a risk to the vaccinated, only to themselves. (Cases of vaccinated individuals later testing positive have occurred, but that has been a tiny percentage.)
The CDC, the doctor stated, has shifted from urging mandates to pushing personal responsibility, and reminded us as vaccinated numbers have grown, the virus threat has been vastly diminished.
Or as Dr. Katrina Armstrong, physician-in-chief of Mass General Hospital in Boston stated in a recent interview, “we’re moving from a public restriction phase to one of people managing their own individual risk,” as the pandemic winds down.
Governor Charlie Baker, who has presided over a vaccination process that will soon see 4 million state residents fully vaccinated and made data driven decisions throughout the course of the pandemic, is also projecting that personal responsibility will take over when public restrictions officially wind down by Memorial Day Weekend.
As the unvaccinated remain the final major challenge, the CDC continues to pressure states to find ways to give new incentives to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated and President Joe Biden projects we can arrive at a threshold where more than half of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated by the July Fourth holiday.
As a nation that’s been exhausted by the pandemic for 14 months now, we owe it to ourselves to accept that there’s no perfect ending to this. There may never be zero cases. There will never be zero risk. Viruses create variants and they are out there around the globe and they may be out there for years. But maybe we should ask ourselves what doctor have I ever had specializing in any area of health who told me they were 100% certain I will never, ever have any risk of contracting a particular condition, ailment or disease? We all know the answer.
This is not to make light of the fears some people, who may have various health concerns, continue to feel about the virus. That’s why there’s nothing wrong with doing what feels safe for your own personal situation.
There will remain a percentage of the U.S. population that will simply never get vaccinated just as there will remain a percentage of people who may never feel safe around crowds again.
A future without masks and restrictions, with low risk, but a high degree of personal responsibility is likely what the end of the pandemic looks like. It’s not quite here yet, but it’s closing in.
