There was an odd moment that occurred in recent days involving a prominent anchor for NBC News that seemed to perfectly capture how the national media intends to cover the incoming administration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Seasoned network veteran Andrea Mitchell, hardly viewed as a partisan broadcaster, was discussing the chronology of events that occurred on the weekend involving the president-elect’s apparent fall while playing with his dog that resulted in a sprained foot. Speaking to a panel of other journalists on her regular daily program, she noted that, in her view, the Biden team was less than transparent with the media about the fall, which occurred Saturday, and his visit to an orthopedist Sunday, pointing out they waited a full day before revealing to the press he had fallen and needed to be checked out.
The point is not that Biden can’t have a simple mishap during this transition period that turns out to be a minor foot fracture. It’s more the issue that Mitchell seemed to be the only major media figure who dared to raise criticism of the Biden team and point out the public has a right to know, in a timely fashion, when any accident or health issue, however minor, confronts a president or an incoming president who at age 78 will be the oldest commander-in-chief to start a term in the White House.
That’s hardly a groundbreaking or harsh observation, yet the journalists on her program seemed reluctant to voice any criticism of their own. Mitchell was then harshly criticized on Twitter for the apparent sin of ... exactly what? Stepping out of line and daring to do her job? It’s called journalism and it shouldn’t be old school to dare to ask the right questions. It’s a minor thing, he’s wearing the boot for a few weeks, and he’ll be fine. But that’s not the point.
Biden is about to take on stewardship of a nation whose problems rival anything that was seen coming out of the World War II-era. The country feels and, frankly, looks decimated after nearly a year of the pandemic. Sickness and death, on a scale never before seen has afflicted every state. There are boarded up buildings and shuttered business districts in major cities and smaller communities. There’s massive unemployment and family bankruptcies, and an education system that has been turned upside down.
Though it’s understandable if national media outlets are mentally exhausted by the intense animosity between the White House and the press of the last four years, it doesn’t mean members of the national press should now turn into a public relations cheerleading squad for the incoming Biden Administration. If the complaints by the conventional press about the conservative media giving cover to Trump’s controversies have been genuine, they should not now try to imitate it.
One example was the excessively enthusiastic coverage given this week on the announcement that the incoming Biden-Harris communications team will be an all-female staff for the first time. It’s an admirable achievement although, to be fair, women have served in roles of press secretaries, directors of communications and as cabinet secretaries for previous Republican presidents, including those departing the Trump White House, and several who previously served in the administrations of presidents George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. President Bush is recorded as having the second highest number of females appointed to his cabinet and top staff at the time, including having the first Black female National Security Advisor in Condoleezza Rice, who then briefly served as Secretary of State.
Staff diversity is important, but how those appointed to the roles carry them out is what will be most crucial. The communications staff and press secretary in particular will be serving as gatekeepers of information for President-Elect Biden during one of the most challenging periods this country has ever seen, and it will be the role of the national press to question them, not try to be members of their team.
After four tumultuous years in the White House briefing room, it’s time for both a new White House staff and the media to understand their roles.
Donna Perry is a Sun Chronicle columnist and media commentator. Reach her at donnaperryhome@gmail.com. Follow her @donnaperryma1.
