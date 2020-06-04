There is an image that stands out among the endless blur of videos of the past week that speaks profoundly about what’s at stake in this crisis moment in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
A wheelchair-bound elderly African-American woman was being interviewed on live TV with her Minneapolis neighborhood smoldering around her after riots the night before. Speaking through tears, she noted her stores had been burned down and the city bus was no longer running during the state of emergency.
“They did this for no reason,” she sobbed about the looters, and added, “and it’s not going to bring George back. Now I have nowhere to shop for my things and I have nowhere to go or a way to get anywhere.”
The inhumane treatment of George Floyd in his final moments at the hands of fired Officer Derek Chauvin deserves the national moment of outrage we are seeing. No question about that. But his memory will not be honored if looting mobs win out over sincere protesters.
What message about racial inequality is conveyed by swinging a crowbar through a glass storefront with one hand, and taping yourself with your phone in the other hand so you can show off your destruction on social media? What profound call for change is projected by rushing through the glass you just smashed of the Target, Apple or Nordstrom store and making off with armfuls of merchandise?
Martin Luther King Jr., who marched in a suit and tie, did not wade into stores along the route when leading the protests that ultimately resulted in passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Likewise in this fraught moment, there are needed and achievable legal system changes that the authentic elements of the protesters should demand.
Police officer contracts that provide wide and almost impenetrable legal protection for controversial arrests make it difficult to prosecute an officer, regardless of how unjust an incident appears.
But calling for legal reforms doesn’t have to represent a universal condemnation of law enforcement and in fact, most officers have mostly shown great restraint in recent days.
Both black and white officers, here in New England and elsewhere, have been seen embracing protesters, kneeling and marching with them and de-escalating situations.
They train for these moments and work hard with local communities, which is why the statement by Boston Police Commissioner William Gross that the Floyd killing, “will set policing back many years,” reflected authentic disappointment and frustration.
As protests continue in coming days, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker need to project a clear message that they will not allow vandalism to block a successful reopening of the city.
The president, again, seems incapable of meeting the moment and so statewide officials and mayors need to be the voice of order and leadership.
It’s worth noting that the protests have drawn excessive numbers of college-aged students as well as teenagers that in normal years would have still been in school this week.
It’s been nearly three months since they were removed from the vibrancy of their schools and campuses, faced the shutdown of after-school programs, sports leagues and the use of city parks.
Months of forced inactivity and idleness for all youth, whether high school or college-aged, was excessive and even harmful. Marching in protests provides temporary activity but as the summer unfolds, the return of community summer programs, teen camps and part-time youth employment will be vital.
When the crisis does ease up, and network TV crews and million-dollar anchors pack up and move on from Minneapolis, New York and elsewhere, the sad truth is the woman sobbing about her destroyed neighborhood doesn’t get to “move on”.
She symbolizes who truly loses in the end when social media hysteria and mob rule replace the voices of those sincerely seeking solutions.
