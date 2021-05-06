Several announcements by big city mayors and numerous governors in recent days seemed to signify that putting the pandemic in the rear view mirror is a wish that is not so far off anymore. If the shuttering of major cities and small town main streets symbolized the start of the pandemic, it seems fitting that the return to shimmering city life and vibrant downtowns may mark the approaching end of the pandemic as the summer of 2021 gets started.
First came the news that all of New York City, once the hardest hit metropolis when the pandemic took hold, is on track to be fully reopened on July 1. That announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio was followed up in recent days by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s declaration that the whole state of New York would open up virtually everything across small towns and cities outside of New York as soon as May 19.
New Jersey and Connecticut, which round out the tri-state region, are also planning to join that mid-May reopening date.
That’s why when Governor Charlie Baker, who deserves recognition for leading Massachusetts out of the earlier sloppy vaccination effort to now being among the best vaccinated states, announced our full reopening will wait until Aug. 1, concerns were raised.
Massachusetts lost billions last summer when COVID conditions blocked visitors and their dollars from reaching beaches, sports venues and coastal rentals as well as popular city attractions in Boston and local downtowns across the state. That’s why those in the hospitality and tourism industries are hoping that improving conditions mean the governor may move up the full capacity reopening date to attain a full summer season this year.
That would be welcome news to the many shops and restaurants of North Attleboro’s downtown which were the focus of a recent discussion I moderated for a North TV taping of the “Inside Look” program.
Downtown Associates of North Attleboro (DANA) President Maureen Merigold, former state Rep. Betty Poirier, who is on the DANA Board of Directors, and Paula Catalano, the owner of two restaurants downtown, Stella Osteria and Table at Ten, all emphasized that with conditions greatly improved and vaccinations on the rise, the approaching summer season is the chance for the rebound all the downtown businesses have been hoping for.
But challenges remain Catalano says, including getting enough staff in place for the summer. Economic data shows the staff shortage throughout the industry is the result of several factors, such as former employees going to other jobs when the restaurant business plummeted or some still receiving extended unemployment benefits and being reluctant to return to jobs.
Fiscal help is now getting to the restaurant industry as the recently passed American Rescue Act includes $29 billion for grants for every state through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. That softens the damage, although the Massachusetts Restaurant Association has estimated the 3,500 restaurants which closed across the state during the pandemic will likely not return.
In our discussion, both Poirier and Merigold emphasized that in addition to the restaurants, all the downtown businesses, both retail stores and other service business shops have had to make great sacrifices to stay afloat over the past year.
They said seeing sidewalks in the downtown bustling with shoppers and diners both day and night in the summer months would be the best way for the community to show support for the recovery the local businesses need.
(Though we did not get a chance to catch up with North Attleboro Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie for the program, he has worked tirelessly to help support the downtown business community toward a recovery and deserves recognition for those continuing efforts.)
We all love the beach, but as things warm up and summer unfolds, maybe ditch the beach bag and the sand chair and head to downtowns and main streets throughout our area instead. The business owners will be more than ready to welcome you.
You can catch our discussion about the North Attleboro downtown starting May 7 on www.northtv.net and on local community cable channels throughout the month of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.