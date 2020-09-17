It hasn’t taken very long for the dust to settle from the highly contested Senate primary between Senator Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy to see Markey start to show just how extreme and progressive he really has become.
He waited until the primary was over to announce where he truly stands in the current progressive led campaign that seems intent on undermining law enforcement.
Markey surprisingly thought it appropriate to issue a statement early this week, saying “we must disarm every police department in America” of what he termed their “weapons of war,” citing tear gas and rubber bullets, just two days after two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles were shot at point blank range while sitting in their police car last Saturday night. The shooting not only sent the officers to the hospital with serious injuries, but also resulted in protesters blocking the hospital’s emergency entrance driveway for a time, chanting “we hope they die.”
His call to disarm all police departments followed Portland, Oregon’s announcement it would ban the use of tear gas on their relentless and often violent protesters.
Those Portland groups, who have assembled nightly in the city’s downtown since May, routinely throw rocks, railroad spikes and fireworks directly at police, light fires and generally seem intent on making personal clashes with police the goal of the night.
Markey, however, calls them “peaceful,” and seems to believe it’s appropriate that police in any city, including Boston, when put in contentious situations with large crowds of unruly protesters, should be completely banned from utilizing non-lethal devices such as tear gas and rubber or plastic bullets.
Though the Boston City Council proposed an ordinance this past summer that would put narrow restrictions for using tear gas and rubber bullets for crowd control in a contentious situation, they don’t propose an outright ban.
Law enforcement officers from across the country have reacted to his proposal, including Police Chief James Craig of Detroit, a Black police chief who has spoken out in recent weeks about the danger of inflammatory rhetoric used by some elected officials when discussing the high profile shooting deaths or incidents between police and black males over this past summer and the impact it has on black youth going forward.
Markey’s determination to connect non-lethal apparatus sometimes used by police as “weapons of war” seems a good example of unhelpful rhetoric.
It’s worth noting who helped propel Markey to win the primary, in order to understand where he wants to take things if he prevails in the general election.
The Sunrise Movement, the progressive self-described “climate justice” and now “racial justice” organization, fully backs Markey’s signature legislative proposal, the Green New Deal, crafted with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). The Sunrise group and AOC provided significant help to Markey, with boots on the ground, social media advocacy and get out the vote efforts which helped propel his victory.
The Sunrise Movement has local chapters, but it’s a well-funded Washington, D.C., based Political Action Committee. There’s nothing wrong with politicians working with PACs, as most do of course, but it’s just that Massachusetts residents and voters, especially during this contentious time, should fully understand who their sitting senator is aligned with, answers to, and perhaps owes political favors to.
It’s notable that Markey now is not even in step with his own party’s nominee, Joe Biden, who has stated more than once that he does not support defunding the police, never mind Markey’s call to disarm them.
Republican Kevin O’Connor is the opponent to Markey in the general election, and has called for there to be more than one debate scheduled before the election. O’Connor is right, as voters need to better understand if their current senator, and the far left Washington-based coalition he is firmly aligned with, truly has the best interests of Massachusetts citizens going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.