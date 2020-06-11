Massive protests are rocking America’s largest cities and smaller but no less determined rallies and marches are being staged in local cities and suburban towns. Racial tensions have sparked violent clashes between protesters and police, Americans face widespread unemployment and the president, hunkered down in the White House, seems at a loss as to how to quell the chaos. The summer of 1968 was just getting started.
A perfect analogy between that tumultuous summer of over 50 years ago and this contentious moment is complicated to draw but certain similarities are there.
Both then and now the national upheaval was set off by the outrage over a killing, though it was the double shock of the political assassinations of both Martin Luther King Jr. that April and Robert F. Kennedy, the Democratic candidate for president, that June.
There’s no foreign war today compounding the unrest as the Vietnam War protests did, but an internal conflict is very much raging. America, it seems, is experiencing a new spasm over an old dilemma.
Resolving racial tensions and inequality remain unfinished work in multiple areas of American life.
Just as in ‘68, youth are leading many of the protests, but this time teens and college-aged students from white and multi-racial communities are joining their black youth counterparts in equal numbers both in smaller communities and suburbs, as well as the larger cities.
But overall, to say that the America of 2020 can be compared to the nation we were in 1968 would not only be inaccurate but represents a disservice to countless leaders of the black community itself who led efforts over decades to build programs and achieve victories which have vastly improved the lives and opportunities for African Americans.
Community programs, family supports, affirmative action and scholarship initiatives have brought a college education and careers in politics, government, corporate America, and law enforcement itself to the black community.
Yet the tension between policing and minority communities persists and so the “Defund Police” moniker has become a rallying cry from some in the protest movement. But what does it mean in practical terms?
No one believes we can exist for very long in an America without public safety and it’s notable that the Democrat leadership of Congress rushed out this week to tamper down the impression that the slogan represents a desire to get rid of police departments altogether.
Congressional Black Caucus Chairperson, Rep. Karen Bass stated “no one is getting rid of police departments, that’s not what this is about,” and emphasized a federal legislative proposal unveiled this week is more aimed at reducing the bedrock legal protections for officers involved in deadly confrontations.
When Joe Biden made clear in a TV interview that he does not favor abolishing police departments, it seemed apparent the Democrats sense declaring an outright war against police, five months before the presidential election, will only benefit the present occupant of the White House.
For now, it seems a better idea to look closer to home to find examples of improving relationships between police and the community.
The recent Attleboro protest, organized by student Ethan Gallishaw, was largely peaceful and productive, although some disagreements occurred over statements by Mayor Paul Heroux.
Attleboro resident Jeffrey Remy struck the right chord of unity when he thanked the white protesters who had joined the day’s events.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney, who took a knee with the protesters, not only projected sensitivity to the group’s concerns but when he encouraged them to consider law enforcement as a possible career direction, he opened a new door.
His gesture was critically important at this moment, as it reminds the young that it can be far more effective to enter into the system, and change it from within, rather than permanently fight it from the outside. While some of the battle from 1968 still exists, there seems a new determination that in 2020, maybe America can finally get it right.
