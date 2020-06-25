George Washington seems to have replaced George Floyd as a figure of focus for the protest movement set off just a month ago by Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Historical statues and monuments, now being hoisted down by protest mobs or being ordered removed in some cities, seem to have joined police as the targets of rage and controversy in the current climate.
It’s not only being done with little regard to separating out those who perpetuated the institutional inequality from the historical figures who fought for greater equality (Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant come to mind), it’s obscuring the goals and messages for productive reforms that launched the movement in the first place.
Taking down Andrew Jackson’s statue in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., may be justified, but should not be done by a mob just to help some protesters get their rage out.
What’s more productive is the likely passage this week of legislation to hold officers far more accountable, allow families to seek damages and create a national ban on chokeholds in arrests.
Unfortunately the more peaceful sincere protests, especially in smaller communities, are beginning to get undermined by nationally based political opportunists trying to steer the movement toward more extreme positions.
You see that as the “defund police” slogan seems to be transitioning into calls by some to sideline police altogether and let “a community organizer” address a whole range of volatile situations.
An example is Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, as she now attempts to regain control of the “autonomous zone” chaotic protester encampment that overtook parts of her city, has now ordered community organizers to “work with the protesters” and ask them to leave “voluntarily” and is keeping police out of it.
The growing call by some to sideline police officers this week came from no less than the largest teachers union in the state, as the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) issued a statement saying it’s time to “end the presence of police in our schools,” with a tepid call to invest more in “social support systems.”
Yet social support systems are already an entrenched component of the state’s schools and the school resource officer performs many productive roles that help develop a cooperative and positive relationship between teens and their local police.
Furthermore, as communities have invested heavily in enhanced school building safety measures as a response to the increased threat of mass school shootings in recent years, it seems unconscionable to see the state teachers union attempt to remove police officers from schools, and one hopes parents are paying attention.
Even Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is not immune from politically charged criticisms as we saw in recent days when he took a meeting with U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
Gross, who happens to be the first African American to hold that position on the BPD, rightly felt it would benefit Boston to convey his insights and substantial experience with issues around police and community relations to the head of the Justice Department at a time when federal reforms are being crafted. Yet holding a mere discussion with the U.S. Attorney General prompted Twitter scoldings from several Boston City Council members who portrayed it as a “disgrace” that Gross would even speak to the AG.
We know Barr has become quite controversial and maybe won’t be in place in less than a year from now, but the point is the issues will remain and Gross is looking out for the best interests of all the residents of his city. The commissioner seems to recognize something many protesters do not.
The work of truly improving America’s complicated racial disparities will take much more effort than hoisting down a bronze memorial in the public square.
