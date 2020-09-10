It’s a shame but hardly a surprise that the contentious battles over whether college and K-12 education should have resumed in person this fall have already produced scolding toned condemnation, specifically relating to college, once students began returning to campuses in August.
UNC-Chapel Hill and Notre Dame were among the first brand name schools where large gatherings of students socializing outside resulted in dozens of students sent into quarantine, and in some cases were sent home.
The tone of the coverage projected by many of the national media outlets of the scenes of large groups of students mingling outside on campuses, on CNN in particular, was not only scolding, but seemed intent on making a mockery of the great lengths taken by universities throughout the nation in their determination to offer a campus education to students this fall.
Closer to home, incidents at schools throughout Greater Boston have included reports of a large off campus party at Holy Cross in Worcester which prompted the school to return to an all on-line format, and a recent fraternity gathering on the grounds of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) has sent dozens of students into quarantine there.
But the situation impacting Northeastern University in recent days seems particularly troubling for the way it’s been handled by the university itself and the wider public reaction.
The media seized on the story that a group of 11 NU freshmen had violated school protocols when they gathered together in a room in the Westin Hotel that the school is using for dorms.
Though the university certainly had a right to address the violation by students of the specific limits on gathering in one room, there was no immediate indication the students had spread the virus among each other.
Yet the response, which appeared to be made without any deliberation or a chance for students to explain themselves, was that the group would be immediately banished from the NU for the semester, forced to return home, blocked from taking classes on-line and, most shockingly, refused a refund for a $36,500 prepaid semester tuition.
Frankly, to say it seems to be a punishment that is disproportionate to what occurred, especially for freshmen brand new to college, is an understatement.
It should be pointed out that it was the university which placed the freshmen in the Westin Hotel for reasons relating to various campus dorm space issues, and the students had not “chosen a hotel room for a party,” as some media outlets implied.
It’s hard not to see some greed motive at work here since Northeastern stands to retain over $400,000 through the combined total of the 11 students semester tuition, a tidy sum coming at the expense of an obvious freshmen mistake during an unprecedented time.
One can’t help but feel sympathy for the students and their parents, now embroiled in a very public college controversy and hit with a disproportionately punitive response by Northeastern’s insensitive handling of the situation.
Higher education should know by now not to go looking for applause, but the vast majority of institutions across greater Boston, including Boston University, Boston College and dozens of others, deserve credit for what appears to be, so far, a successful launch of the fall semester with their students back to campus.
That is due to a substantial funding investment to enact detailed return plans for students; rearrange portions of academic classrooms, dining halls and dorm buildings; as well as expand campus health operations to now include testing sites, quarantine dorms and other health safety services.
Though some corners of the national media seem to be lying in wait for the opportunity for the next round of hysteria-oriented reports of various college campuses encountering new problems, maybe it’s a more productive activity for all of us to root for the hundreds of colleges across the country that have settled students in without major incident, and hope their success continues through the fall.
