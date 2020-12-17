It goes without saying that the dominant media landscape is not what it once was since the emergence of on-line news sites, blogs and social media in more recent years.
There was a time, for example, for those of us news junkies of a certain age when the annual end of year announcement by Time magazine of its “Person of the Year” was a news event of great significance.
It was given widespread attention by the rest of the media and was viewed as the pinnacle of national recognition of the contributions of the individual, or in some cases, group of individuals that have made a significant difference to the life of Americans.
Naturally the magazine has bestowed the honor on presidents often, but not always. They named Charles Lindbergh in 1927, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1944, prior to his election to president, and in more recent years sought to elevate individuals and groups who were deemed as not only making consequential contributions to society but displayed great courage in doing so. That meant the iconic recognition went to the “Me Too” movement for elevating sexual harassment cases in 2017, and to journalists, representing a profession increasingly under siege in 2018, (in a year which saw the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Turkey). Young climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed across the Atlantic to draw attention to the climate crisis, received the award last year.
So this past week, the 2020 Person of the Year was announced and it seems despite a long list of who could have qualified for the iconic recognition during this unprecedented year, the magazine gave the award to President-elect Joe Biden and incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. This is not meant as a slight on their election or any quibbles on their victory, because they won, Trump lost definitively, they are backed by a huge majority of Americans and the nation will no doubt benefit from their service. That’s not in question here.
But if the Time recognition still means anything, let the incoming administration first prove their value to the American public in the months to come. If the editors had thought a little harder about the list of those whose contributions, and importantly courage this year warrants the top honor, the award could have gone to a few others.
Health care workers throughout the nation: this group deserves the honor for their enormous dedication to a job which brought great stress, grueling shifts and the performance of life saving work which presented a true threat to their own health in the midst of a raging pandemic.
School superintendents and in-school teachers: the battles over in-person learning put school superintendents and teachers in the crosshairs of school committees and parents as they were forced to create complicated hybrid learning formats, and adhere to new restrictions to manage students, classrooms and learning. Their dedication to maintain the critical work of in-person education for the nation’s children deserves recognition.
Ordinary people just trying to get through: Across the nation, most people, some more reluctantly than others have learned to abide by a shifting torrent of restrictions, the reduction in their paychecks, the challenges of hybrid learning schedules for their school-aged children, the upheaval brought to their own non-COVID related health care by remote only doctor offices and numerous other disruptions to ordinary life. The ordinary American is also the small business owner who has tried to adapt to the lengthy list of restrictions governing their business and wondering how long before their doors may have to shut for good.
It’s understandable that with multiple crises facing the nation, the election of new leadership and the defeat of the troubled Trump era is a monumental news story of the past year. Yet the significant contributions and sacrifices made this year by Americans who have no fame, power or wealth and who will never make the news deserve prominent recognition, too. They are people of the year in my book.
