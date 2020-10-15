Two major findings about the pandemic surfaced in recent days that should offer new hope and perhaps a new path forward for coping with the coronavirus as we see new spikes in cases with the nation heading into the colder months.
The first concerns early data from a study of school reopenings across the country that’s being done this fall by researchers at Brown University in Providence and the second concerns the release of a report, The Great Barrington Declaration that suggests new thinking and a new approach for coping with the virus produced by scientists from Harvard Medical School, Stanford University Medical School and Oxford University.
It calls for a “focused protection” approach that would continue current restrictions for high-risk groups while encouraging a faster return to normal in-person routines for generally healthy adults and youth.
The report refers to the “irreparable damage” being done to the social fabric if government, employers, societal institutions and communities continue to prioritize remote only gatherings for a prolonged period.
Yet their work is now coming under attack and even being smeared from some corners for challenging the status quo approach.
The Brown study, headed by Economics Professor Emily Oster and involving a team of data scientists has found that elementary and high schools are not super spreader environments as some had believed.
In examining data involving some 200,000 students representing 47 states over a period in September, her research shows an infection rate of 0.13 percent for students and 0.24 among adult staff.
That would represent 1.3 cases per 1,000 kids in a given school or 2.2 cases in a school of a staff count of 1,000 she reports.
Oster’s research discusses the harm done, especially to needy children when non-data driven media hype overtook reasoned decision-making when it came to school reopenings.
When the virus was spiking in southern states this past summer, for example, The New York Times ran with a report projecting that a Georgia school could expect to see up to 30 students arrive positive for the virus each week (which Oster found was a projection but not a data fact, and did not pan out). The story had a domino effect as other large city school systems, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston, districts with some of the nation’s neediest students, canceled school re-openings and reverted to all remote learning.
The Brown study comes just as the union representing the Boston public schools has filed a lawsuit to block Mayor Marty Walsh from forcing teachers back to the classroom next week. Union leaders are clearly keeping students, most who come from the state’s poorest neighborhoods and often from the most challenged home situations away from the one place where many receive meals, stimulation and an education. (Though certain students with special needs have been attending Boston schools in person, most are still home.)
This week the mayor said the union’s ongoing claims of unsafe classrooms with poor air ventilation have been fully addressed and new claims of lacking cleaning supplies or sufficient amounts of PPE are simply untrue.
Oster’s study is significant because it underscores how the favored phrase of “follow the science” must apply evenly, especially when the data leads you away from what was originally believed or feared about the virus.
None of this excuses the failed, chaotic, insufficient response from the Trump administration to the pandemic and by all recent polling, voters may well be ready to tell him that at the ballot box in less than three weeks.
Trump’s stormy tenure as president may well end, but the point is the pandemic will persist beyond Nov. 3.
The nation needs a new way forward but a chaotic White House, unfounded fears and cable network noise do not provide the roadmap. Facts and new approaches can take us into 2021.
