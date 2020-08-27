It’s ironic that a year that’s been historic for all the wrong reasons happens to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women being given the right to vote that’s being commemorated in celebrations this week.
A year which saw a global pandemic take the lives of over 170,000 Americans, shatter the U.S. economy and close schools and colleges, has also been a year of racial tensions, protests and violence in numerous American cities.
So as this tumultuous year culminates with a highly divided country casting ballots in the presidential election, women, it turns out, will likely determine the outcome.
Pundits now say the overall percentage of the vote by women living in suburbs, (count me as among them) will likely decide whether Democrat Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump prevails.
Since they comprise the largest percentage of the swing voter, meaning their vote for president can alternate between parties during different election years, the campaigns of Biden and Trump view them as persuadable.
Data shows the suburban women vote tally overall went for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008, switched over to Republican Mitt Romney in 2012, then went for Trump in 2016.
So the conventions of both parties, which will wrap up with President Trump’s nomination speech to close out the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night, have sent out messages and messengers hoping to connect to the female voter. The “push for the persuadables” is on and predictably, has had mixed results.
You may think the Democrats would have the lead in connecting to suburban women by putting Kamala Harris on the ticket in a historic move that made her the first woman of color named to the VP slot. Yet during her well-received acceptance speech, filled with weighty arguments against keeping Trump in the White House, she made it a point to underscore that despite being a former prosecutor, now a U.S. Senator and potentially in line to become the vice president, the “role that means the most to me” she declared has been as “momala”, an Indian term for mother, or in her case stepmother to her husband’s two children.
She was just named to run for the second most powerful job in the world, in other words, but mindful of connecting to that suburban mom out there, she wanted it known the children have always come first.
The current First Lady and potential future First Lady have also staked their claim to connect to the cul de sac.
Dr. Jill Biden, an educator, seemed particularly effective when addressing the frustrations felt by many parents of school aged kids who have endured months at home away from their schools during the pandemic and spoke with grace in recounting the family’s tragedies and personal losses.
Melania Trump has received praise for discussing the high death count and overall toll the pandemic has taken. She was relatable to everyone by stating that, as well as saying that the racial tensions and violent clashes that have swept through cities this summer not only remain a large concern, but that America can do better. The remarks were notable for standing in contrast to her husband’s approach.
One female speaker at the RNC, who drew a stark picture of what the country would become under a Biden-Harris administration, seemed to be playing more to a suburb in Argentina than America.
The overly dramatic “Evita” style speech by campaign aide/Don Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, filled with shouted warnings and arms raised for emphasis may have amused many ordinary suburban women but “connect” with them, it most likely did not.
But far from the campaigns in Washington, most suburban women still find themselves in their multiple roles juggling children, spouse, home and often, elderly parents while still attending to a job or a demanding career, even if it’s been on-line for awhile. The role of the caregiver to everybody, in other words, persists even in a pandemic time.
If the pollsters are right, at least all that juggling may finally pay off as the caregivers will likely have the final say in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.