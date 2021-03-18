Americans are feeling the impact this week of the passage of President Biden’s central legislative response to the pandemic as nearly $2 trillion dollars in COVID-19 stimulus relief funds is getting disbursed across the nation.
Everyone from budget strapped individuals and families, the unemployed, state and city governments, school systems, battered industries, colleges and universities and others are seeing a fiscal infusion from the federal government on a scale not seen for decades.
As ordinary Americans begin to see $1,400 payments pop up in their checking accounts, the sense that everyone is sharing a bit in the relief package seems apparent.
Biden presented the American Rescue Plan Act as a once in a generation federal government response that can once and for all pull the country out of the budgetary and economic messes that a year of the pandemic created.
Republicans, who voted against the package, portraying it as too large and filled with too many non-pandemic related line items, got this one wrong in my view.
It’s short-term thinking to believe a successful long-term fiscal recovery can be achieved with a narrow response aimed mostly at addressing direct pandemic costs and funding to boost the massive vaccine distribution process.
The GOP had argued that over $4 trillion in relief has already been distributed since last year and some remains unspent. But although there were two earlier rounds of stimulus checks, it’s important to note a lot of the original CARES Act went toward the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for businesses as widespread unemployment took hold.
The package, which also includes child tax credits that could reduce child poverty rates by nearly 50% shows wide public support in polling.
The challenge now is to see accountability in the spending. Just as that sudden bump in the checking account may help ordinary individuals, the sense that the stimulus needs to be spent wisely should sink in across the board.
State governments, industries, school systems and other recipients have an obligation to be smart and strategic as they not only rebuild their present budgets, but also protect the relief dollars for investments toward future needs.
In fact, a debate about current budget problems, future needs and the best use of the stimulus funds erupted in recent days between the MBTA and U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch. The MBTA, facing a budget deficit of $1.8 billion this year, announced it was going forward with employee lay-offs and service cuts to city bus routes, the T lines and the commuter rail.
But noting the federal relief bill is sending $1 billion to shore up the MBTA, the Congressman warned the agency to reverse course and restore the planned service and job cuts.
The $130 billion earmarked for the nation’s K-12 school systems not only provides an ample budget for health and safety upgrades to school buildings but also brings literal relief to the months long debate, which was often bitter, over whether schools are safe settings for the full time in-person return of teachers and students.
Teachers and staffs, students and the supportive families in our city and surrounding towns have been the unsung heroes who have already been in school, mostly in hybrid fashion since last September.
But in districts elsewhere, particularly in Boston where in-person learning has started back only recently, the combination of teachers getting vaccinated and the funding infusion should hopefully resolve any lingering issues blocking the return of school.
Higher education in Massachusetts is also getting a bump from the fiscal package as the over one hundred colleges and universities here will share a piece of the $40 billion allocated and the requirement that fifty percent of the federal dollars must be set aside for student financial aid is good news for students and families making final college decisions this spring.
The president said the massive relief package meant the time had come to “go big” to reverse the monumental fiscal losses of the past year and that a once in a century pandemic calls for a once in a generation sized government fiscal relief plan response.
Let’s hope going big can translate into the big recovery that the American economy and American people deserve. It looks like we’re off to a good start.
