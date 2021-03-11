An odd thing is going on between the halls of power of Albany, New York, and most of the TV and cable network newsrooms situated in New York City and Washington, D.C., these days. It’s the spectacle of prominent and normally aggressive news anchors and reporters suddenly transformed into cautious journalists around the still-unfolding story involving serious sexual harassment charges against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Even though regular updates on the widening scandal are being shown on daily news, the tone of most of the reporting reveals an undeniable truth: much of the political media and the cable networks, in particular, don’t want to be doing this story. That’s because Cuomo is a big league prominent Democratic governor who was lauded last year for showing leadership early in the pandemic. Although he is also under federal investigation for his reporting of COVID-19 deaths that occurred in nursing homes, the harassment allegations are front and center.
Yet most of the national media seem reluctant to put their attack dogs on the story in the way they would if this were a more controversial office holder or certainly one belonging to the Republican party.
The main source of coverage is coming from The New York Times, and thus far only one major network anchor, Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, has done a lengthy TV interview with one of the young accusers, Charlotte Bennett.
Regardless of whatever favorable impression one may have had of Governor Cuomo, it was hard to watch that interview and not feel disturbed and uncomfortable.
Ms. Bennett, who was a 23-year-old employee at the time, provided a credible recollection of an exchange that included Cuomo asking her about her own personal dating life, expressing he was “lonely” and letting her know that despite his own age of being in his early 60s, he has “no problem” dating someone aged 22 and up.
I’m not sure how that can be construed as anything else but that he was “hitting on her” for reasons of trying to pursue an intimate relationship.
Other accusers include Lindsay Boylen, who claimed he kissed her in the office and sexually harassed her for years on the job as well as two former employees who worked for him when he was a cabinet secretary. A fifth accuser encountered him at a wedding.
The muted response from prominent Democrat women office holders, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, is also notable. Warren, a known champion of women’s issues who was very visible and vocal about the accusers of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings a few years ago, has merely issued a written statement this time, saying she supports an investigation of Cuomo. Likewise, New York’s own senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, a known supporter of the #MeToo movement, is a lot quieter now as the spotlight hits her popular home state governor.
In the case of the avalanche of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made by dozens of women against former President Donald Trump, the media response was dramatically different.
Those allegations remain very disturbing and those women deserve the right to pursue legal action where warranted. But the same network programs which had Trump accusers give live interviews on their nightly programs for years, are not giving the Cuomo accusers that type of air time.
As a legal investigation was launched this week, Cuomo is standing by his claim that he “did not understand he was making anyone feel uncomfortable” and will not resign.
He said it’s his style to have friendly office banter with his employees, that it’s just his nature to hug and kiss people at social gatherings but that he wanted to apologize and now feels awful and embarrassed. OK.
One thing seems certain coming out of this: if that type of behavior between a powerful boss and subordinates is deemed acceptable and credible for Cuomo, then women should expect many of the gains that seemed to come out of the early days of the #MeToo movement will surely slip away.
When powerful political women themselves are joining powerful media interests in projecting that the degree to which behavior is tolerated really depends on who is doing the accusing and who is accused, other women who are powerless will surely lose in the end.
