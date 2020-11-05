It’s so typical of 2020 that “Election Night in America”, as the TV networks called it, has devolved into”Election Nightmare” two days later.
The year which brought a global pandemic, a crushed economy, racial unrest and overall disruption to ordinary life has predictably culminated in a contested presidential election in a deeply divided nation.
As of this writing, Joe Biden is leading in the Electoral College vote over President Donald Trump, with the final tabulations of about six states likely to determine the winner when all is said and done.
But getting to the fair and final vote tally may not be fast or easy as states have had to process the votes coming in from many directions, including an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots, regular election in-person voting and the early vote counts.
We knew this would get contentious, legal and possibly ugly once both Trump and Biden took separate turns going before the cameras in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Biden urged (it helped that he was already ahead) that no one should declare anything while many votes were still being counted while Trump indicated that a fraud or a fix was in the works and questioned why the vote counting had suddenly stopped (as it did in crucial Pennsylvania) when vote tallies were left incomplete.
Trump’s 2 a.m. argument about the sudden stopping of the vote count maybe would have held a bit more credibility if he had not spent many weeks or even months suggesting massive mail ballot fraud would occur in the election.
The “blue wall” states of Michigan and Wisconsin that shocked the system and put Trump over the top in 2016, ironically are now the ones that may well decide his defeat.
Wisconsin was moved into the win column for Biden by late Wednesday, and the Trump campaign has sued the state of Michigan to challenge its vote count.
It should be noted, however, that the vote tallies in both states that seem to be giving Biden the edge represent just a 1% difference over Trump so his campaign team is likely going to use every legal option they have to dispute the vote and force a recount.
Those recounts, if granted, will further delay the final outcome of an already bitterly fought election.
Trump and his campaign have made it clear they believe ballots trickling in past Election Day are questionable and could be fraudulent, while Biden’s campaign, which overall has done well with mail ballots, can take the high road and is urging caution and patience with the final vote counts.
But caution, patience and restraint from appearing gleeful at the prospect that Trump may well be headed to defeat would be a good idea for another key player in all this: the national media that covers the White House.
They may have plenty of valid reasons to dislike this president but in a year when the press has often asked Trump if he would accept the election outcome whatever it is, and have often depicted Trump’s behavior as posing a threat to our democracy, one hopes the national media recognizes it, too, must accept the outcome of the election, whatever it ultimately may be. Our democracy also depends on that.
