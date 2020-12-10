When Governor Charlie Baker announced a rollback of certain elements of the state’s reopening plan to the phase three restrictions this week, it was clear he did not take the step lightly.
Though he had recently come under pressure from both the CDC and some regional health experts to craft a more aggressive response to the state’s recent surge of infections, he had resisted making any additional changes to what he had put in place in November.
The tipping point seemed to be a combination of factors, including the data showing consistent daily increases in new positive cases, which he mostly attributed to household gatherings that likely occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend, and the rising hospitalization rates that are putting pressure on staffing and hospital bed availability.
A post-Thanksgiving surge has clearly been seen in Attleboro and the nine other communities of The Sun Chronicle area as roughly 21% of all infections recorded this year have happened over the past several weeks and most area communities are now in the red zone.
That’s why although the steps announced this week, which include setting new capacity limits at public places, suspending certain categories of elective surgeries and ramping up testing overall seem to be the right response, his administration failed to include Attleboro in the list of cities that will now receive a “Stop the Spread” free rapid testing site.
As Attleboro Rep. Jim Hawkins and other area legislators have expressed, that oversight needs to be corrected and quickly.
Although it’s true that there are free testing sites available throughout the area, including at numerous CVS stores in Plainville, Wrentham and Foxboro and at a medical practice in North Attleboro, somehow the CVS stores in Attleboro are still not offering free coronavirus testing. It’s critical for Attleboro to see a “Stop the Spread” free testing site be designated and hopefully lawmakers can pressure CVS to address the lack of testing at their local stores.
But looking beyond that misstep, and it’s a significant one, it seems Baker has tried to strike the right balance between virus surge control, employment protection and local economic survival in the new round of restrictions that were unveiled.
Not only has he ordered that every public place ranging from churches, gyms, restaurants, retail stores and offices reduce allowable capacity levels to 40%, there are new restaurant rules, including table limits of six people and a dining time limit per table of 90 minutes.
It should be noted the governor emphasized that not only have most restaurants and retail outlets been cooperative with existing restrictions, the data seems to indicate the current surge is not coming from them.
So, with the holidays fast approaching, the new limits the governor unveiled on private gatherings, whether outside, inside or in a private home, will enhance the state’s efforts to combat the sources of the surge.
In defending workers, he stated, “Everyone does not have an MBA,” a comment seemed aimed at the often out of touch critics that not everyone can work comfortably from their computer at home, and why just randomly shutting things down at this point could be irreversibly destructive to the state.
He alluded to the hundreds of thousands of workers clinging to ever-shrinking paychecks whether in blue-collar lines of work or those who toil in the hard hit industries of restaurants, retail stores, hair salons, gyms and other skilled trade jobs.
Furthermore, with the additional announcements this week about the state’s vaccine distribution plan, a monumental effort that is just days away from starting, Baker’s instinct to implement new restrictions but keep most things open and running seems the right move.
Like most governors this year, Baker has had to perform a high wire act between protecting the public from a dangerous and deadly disease and protecting workers and the state from full economic calamity.
Nearly 10 months into the pandemic, though he has stumbled now and then, it seems fair to say his balancing skills are still there.
