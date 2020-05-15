If there was any doubt that members of Congress from both parties are fully engaged in politics even during a pandemic, it dissolved quickly by observing what was on display at a congressional hearing in Washington Tuesday.
The U.S. Senate took testimony about the status of the virus from Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redmond, FDA officials and others from the White House coronavirus task force.
It was clear early on that for many senators the purpose of the hearing was about more than just the virus and mostly had to do with either:
a) Using the moment to continually point out that in their view the Trump White House has failed miserably to provide an adequate response to the pandemic; (fair point)
b) Asserting that the president’s overly rosy proclamations about the progress the nation is making against the virus have more to do with his re-election than reality (another fair point);
c) Repeating each other’s complaints about testing: “we are not doing nearly enough testing, are we?!” (Washington Senator Patty Murray)
d) Attempting to nudge the team, especially Dr. Fauci, into declaring an all-out war on states’ reopening, and hoping to score a media and twitter moment that would set back the growing consensus toward reopening across the nation.
So when Dr. Fauci delivered his stark warning that “if we’re not careful, and don’t get this right, we could be back to where we were, or worse,” the hearing had produced its headline.
Our own Senator Elizabeth Warren got ahead of herself in the dire projections area in an exchange with Dr. Fauci, when she declared that there are data models showing there could be up to 200,000 American deaths by the fall.
She seemed fired up for a media moment, but then Dr. Fauci interjected with, “no Senator, I don’t see that projection occurring.”
The exchange between Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a noted conservative and a physician himself, and Dr. Fauci reached an uncomfortable moment of truth when discussing what should happen to the K-12 school year in the fall.
When Dr. Fauci seemed to imply that schools should consider not returning to classrooms, the senator questioned whether such a momentous decision, affecting all American K-12 education, belongs only to Dr. Fauci.
The exchange underscored the growing tension around the need for a more balanced approach between the CDC’s management of the virus and the response to the economic devastation, massive job loss, halting of education and all the rest.
What seems most disturbing about this week’s hearing is how it revealed there are some in the Congress, (as well as certain cable TV network reporters and anchors) who seem almost gleeful when there’s a stark warning like Dr. Fauci’s; are rooting for the newly reopened states to see sudden spikes in caseloads; and seem to be questioning (and almost scolding) how the majority of colleges and universities could now be planning to safely bring students back to campus this fall. (And cheering the decisions of those electing to stay online such as the decision by the California State College system of 500,000 students, then Harvard University’s decision this week).
That’s the playbook we’re now seeing unfortunately.
It represents a brand of politics that’s getting as vicious as the virus itself.
