President Joe Biden will give his first solo presidential press conference today at the White House. Before you think, “oh what’s the big deal, don’t presidents speak from the White House all the time?” the answer is yes, they do, but not in the unscripted, no teleprompter, open-ended exchange with the press that will occur.
Ever since President Woodrow Wilson held an unscripted press conference with the newspaper scribes of the day in 1913, the presidential press conference became an important tradition for all presidents, and a visible affirmation of the rights of a free press to question the leader of the country.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first president to have a press conference taped for TV in 1955, but it was President John F. Kennedy’s iconic televised press conferences, begun in 1960, that the modern era of the freewheeling exchange between the nation’s chief executive and the press really took hold.
Though we live in an age of constant social media updates and news blaring across our phones 24/7, the opportunity for the public to see a live, unscripted exchange between journalists and the president remains relevant.
Biden may have held office for just two months now, but there’s no shortage of issues on his plate.
Here’s a few I believe deserve some substantive attention:
Two recent mass shootings will certainly be discussed.
One occurred last week at a series of spas in Atlanta where six of the eight victims were Asian women and in recent days another occurred at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that took the lives of 10 people, including a police officer.
The incident in Atlanta comes after a rise in attacks on Asian Americans that has sparked calls for greater scrutiny on who is perpetrating the attacks beyond the massacre in Atlanta and whether hate crimes laws can be applied in these cases.
After the Colorado massacre, the president indicated he might take executive action to strengthen gun control laws, including a new ban on assault weapons and closing loopholes in background checks.
These are reasonable, basic gun control laws that don’t threaten Second Amendment rights, despite what many in the GOP continually argue. Studies show the public has shifted a bit on this and recognizes there’s also the right of Americans to have a basic expectation of safety from firearms in public spaces.
Biden will be pressed, no doubt, on how he believes he can prevail on the issue when many previous attempts by other presidents have failed.
But it seems the top contentious issue presently hanging over the Biden administration that warrants tough and fair questions is the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.
A critical report published recently by The Washington Post chronicled how Biden’s White House, seeking to please its political base, rushed to proclaim it was “reversing Trump’s border policies” through executive actions taken on Biden’s very first day in office.
The article explained how that action was interpreted throughout Central American communities as an “open border” greenlight policy, and that partly explains what is now being seen.
The president needs to answer for that as well as a lack of transparency where the media, and even members of Congress, have up to now been blocked from seeing inside the sprawling border holding facilities where children and teenagers found crossing illegally are brought as they await processing.
The images that one member of Congress — Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar — managed to obtain showing kids set up on mats on hard floors, appear no different from the same crowded holding pens (which were repeatedly called “cages” under President Trump) used previously and with questionable COVID-19 restrictions in place. Border officials estimate with over 500 minors arriving daily, the month of March is on track to approach 16,000 illegal entries.
I do believe Biden is well intentioned and no one would disagree that reforms are desperately needed in our problematic immigration laws, but having policies that incentivize families to send children and teens without parents on a hazardous journey, believing that’s the only pathway to citizenship is neither humane nor responsible.
If America’s 46th president can channel the legendary desk sign of the 33rd (President Harry S. Truman’s “the buck stops here”) he will have less trouble with the press and gain the respect of the public.
