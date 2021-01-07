An angry man spoke to an angry crowd at the Ellipse monument, a historic midway point along the historic avenue that links the White House and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. The extraordinary gathering was playing out just as Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress at the Capitol to certify the Electoral College results of the November election won by President-Elect Joe Biden.
Numerous Republicans of both chambers were actively challenging the certification of key states in a rare and dangerous move to try to overturn the choice of voters.
The angry man was the outgoing president, Donald Trump, and the large angry crowd, often chanting, “Fight for Trump” were Republican voters who shared the president’s false claims that the election was filled with ballot fraud and that his second term was “stolen” from him.
Later on, the sight of protesters swarming onto the steps of the capitol building and then storming into the rotunda during the debate, which led to the Capitol being placed on lockdown, was a spectacle Trump had clearly encouraged as the extraordinary day wore on.
In many ways, it was entirely predictable that the political earthquake election and then presidency of Trump would rumble toward the drama that occurred yesterday.
Trump has divided the GOP itself and that growing chasm was on full display Wednesday as there were as many Republicans appalled and opposed to what their colleagues were attempting in the stunt fully encouraged by Trump.
Prominent members of the GOP, including Rep. Liz Cheney and Senators Mitt Romney, Tom Cotton, Susan Collins and others have warned for days that the strategy could upend the democratic voting process forever.
Trump’s war with the Georgia GOP may well have cost the run-off elections Tuesday of the two Republicans, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who lost narrowly to Rev. David Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
That outcome, which gives control of the Senate to the Democrats and dethrones Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from his long-held top post, was no doubt impacted by Trump’s incessant claims that ballots cast by Republican voters are handled fraudulently or could be discounted despite the fact that Republicans manage the statewide election system in Georgia.
His public and very ugly fights with those same elected Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffsenberger (who was on the other end of a ranting, threatening phone call earlier this week) likely served to offend the more mainstream Republicans of the state who may have simply skipped voting.
Yet the reality is the signs were there from the beginning of his tenure and clearly in the 2016 GOP primary that he was not really on the team.
Once in office, his army of fixers, lawyers, family members, conservative media figures and select lawmakers worked to tidy up the messes as he repeatedly undermined, intimidated, threatened, fired and attempted to politically destroy a long list of high profile Republicans, ranging from cabinet secretaries to former generals to sitting senators and more.
Speaking as a moderate Republican who has tried to defend the principled Republicans who saw this damage coming a while back, and one who offers plenty of criticism that I see as justifiable of the extremes of the Democrat party, it’s not pleasant to have to state this. But Donald Trump has now done deep and lasting harm to the Grand Old Party. When someone as conservative as Mitch McConnell, who had been urging his Republican colleagues to halt their misguided attempt to vote against the Electoral College results, had to state on the floor of Congress that this country’s entire political system was at stake if they go forward, the wheels have come off the wagon.
Trump, whose political odyssey was launched five years ago as the divisive outsider, is now determined to exit the stage the same way. Like the protester groups he nurtured, literally on the outside of the capitol peering in, he was never really there to join the constitutionally dictated protocols and proceedings, but arrived only to disrupt them.
