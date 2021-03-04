Two big things have collided this week that I felt deserve attention. The first is that I want to recognize and salute this newspaper on the 50th anniversary of its merger between The Attleboro Sun and The Evening Chronicle, which formed The Sun Chronicle.
As someone who did not grow up in this area and have lived here for just a few years, I feel fortunate to have been able to become a small part of this legendary community newspaper. It’s one where a talented and dedicated staff of journalists and editors bring readers vital news and enterprising reporting.
It’s also a paper where a dedicated executive editor shows a commitment to bringing readers a dynamic and well-executed editorial page, where discussions, opinions and yes, vigorous disagreements spill out each day.
That leads me to a second issue.
It may come as a surprise to some readers but I take letters filled with criticism seriously, and although I don’t generally respond to them within the column itself, I am not dismissive of them by any means. I try to see how someone with an opposing viewpoint has digested what I have written and perhaps has made a point I should take to heart. If I have gotten facts wrong or made a mistake, it’s not an intentional strategy and sometimes there are a few days in between when a column is written and the published date, as what happened to a recent climate policy column.
Most of the column referred to the state Legislature’s action on a major climate bill. A very small portion of my column referred to the Texas power failure situation, as it was just unfolding when I drafted the piece early in the week. By the time the column ran, more facts had emerged about the widespread power failure of all the energy grid sources, meaning my reference at that time to only wind turbines freezing up and failing was premature. I stand corrected.
Generally, I try to refer to current, existing news media reports related to the topic I am exploring from a variety of sources, that may range from statewide news sources such as The Boston Globe, to recognized experts to national papers such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other media platforms. Not all columnists chose to do this, but because we’re in an environment where people are so locked in their corners and any divergent opinion on a whole wide range of issues is often greeted with great hostility, I think it’s helpful when a reader can see that several news sources or local or national figures are projecting a similar viewpoint.
Though it sometimes may confuse people, I am often critical of both sides of the aisle. I was never a backer of Donald Trump and often criticized his cyberbullying style, his botched management of the pandemic and certainly his damaging lie that he won the election.
I have also written that Joe Biden deserves a chance to govern and though I have criticized some of his policies, I believe his goal to try and unify the nation is a noble one.
A round of bi-partisan good news that came in recent days from both President Biden and Gov. Charlie Baker should give all of us hope about turning the corner and coming out of the pandemic.
The president’s announcement that the country will now have enough vaccines to give a shot to every American by the end of May is a remarkable achievement that comes two months sooner than expected. The dramatic ramp up in the vaccinations coincides with Governor Baker’s reopening strategy that is unfolding this month for a wide spectrum of industries, sports venues, restaurants and other businesses while keeping certain restrictions and mask wearing requirements in place.
The additional news that most teachers and school staffs can be vaccinated in coming weeks is extremely important as the state moves forward in stages with a return to full in-person learning this spring.
When the search for common ground ends up in a hopeful place as it has this week, we’ll take it.
