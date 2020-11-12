The dual images of President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden paying respects to fallen soldiers at two separate national cemeteries on Veterans Day was an odd and sobering reminder of where things stand in our nation one week after the presidential election.
President Trump, who was defeated, laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery while President-elect Biden paid respects at the Korean War Veterans Cemetery in Philadelphia.
The split screen coverage of their simultaneous cemetery visits carried by the networks perfectly captured the current precarious state of affairs between an incumbent president’s challenge of his election defeat and America’s bedrock tradition to peacefully hand off power to the president-elect.
Yet, as of now, President Trump has made unproven claims of voter fraud through the massive mail ballots process, is pursuing legal challenges in several states, and has not conceded the election.
Biden, who is working now on the transition, has called for unity and a “lowering of the temperature” for a nation that seems exhausted by severe partisanship, the relentless grip of the pandemic and a historic economic downturn.
But there seems to be two large obstacles to Biden’s unity message and the first one comes from within his own deeply divided national Democratic Party. Despite his own win, Democrats suffered notable losses in Congress, with the GOP gaining nine seats in the House and, as of now, failing to win enough seats to gain control of the Senate, although the two Senate seats in Georgia will be decided in a January runoff.
News accounts reveal a deep split between the party’s progressive and moderate wings over what produced the losses. High-profile centrist leaders, including Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who is also the highest ranking Black member of Congress, specifically stated that messages promoted in countless protests all summer, such as the “Defund the Police” mantra, have hurt the party in moderate voting districts and have alienated law enforcement officials who were once reliable voters.
Yet New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the most visible member of the party’s progressive wing, not only denies those type of messages are hurting the party, but is spearheading other activities that seem the opposite of the genteel “bury the hatchet” message Biden is trying to convey.
She is pushing for the creation of “blacklists” against other Democrats whom she wants blocked from taking positions in a Biden cabinet as well as building a public list of Trump White House staffers whose names would be circulated as people who should be barred from being hired anywhere in their post-White House career. Talk about Cancel Culture!
Biden and the Democrats also need to recognize that the incumbent president, who was able to attract 71 million votes, not only will remain a significant political force long after departing the White House but has a base that cannot just be written off as a fluke or representing people with “hidden racist hearts” or some other theory along that line of thinking.
Voters across Bristol County delivered Trump the largest percentage of votes of all the state’s counties, at roughly 43% versus Biden’s 55%. Statewide, Biden beat Trump 66% to 33%.
Polling suggests many voters, probably here and across the country, felt less than enthused to pick either Trump or Biden and viewed their vote more as a means to block out the other side, rather a choice they enthusiastically embraced.
But ultimately, if you advocate for supporting the Constitution and the Electoral College voting process, then you must respect the outcome of the election, which has made Joe Biden the president-elect. He has stated it’s time to rise above red states and blue states and try to return to being the United States. It is a noble and needed sentiment, but he sure will have a lot of work to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.