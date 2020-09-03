Maybe it was predictable that the slogan conveyed all year about protecting yourself from the virus is now conjuring up a far different and darker meaning as summer ends and the presidential campaign enters its final stretch.
“Stay Safe” has given way to worries that safety is vanishing in numerous American cities due to increasingly violent protests that more recently turned deadly, and the battle over which contender for the White House will bring safety back to the streets has suddenly become the central campaign focus.
The latest incident, involving police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Jacob Blake, a Black man who remains partially paralyzed in the hospital after police shot him in the back, set off a confrontation between Black Lives Matter and a group of pro-Trump protesters which turned deadly when two protesters were shot dead by a right-wing vigilante.
Then a separate deadly confrontation in Portland saw a Black Lives Matter protester, who was also a self-described Antifa activist, fatally shoot a protester from a militia group, setting off new violence there.
Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, the scenes are indisputably unsettling and seem to be, at least for the moment, replacing the pandemic as a leading issue of concern to many Americans.
President Trump, who has lagged in the polls for months against Democrat Joe Biden, largely for his mishandling of the pandemic, has seized on the chaos and carnage to his political advantage, and with just 60 days to go, has reset the race.
The growing sense that Biden and the Democrats have not only preferred to ignore the escalating violence, but also refused to condemn it, led to a change of course this week.
In a widely covered speech, Biden was forthcoming about the scenes of fires ablaze, smashed glass storefronts and looting, attempts to torch police stations and courthouses, random physical assaults on innocent citizens and violent clashes with police and National Guard troops.
“I want to be clear,” he stated. “Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. It’s lawlessness and those who do it should be prosecuted.” Although he went on to condemn “extremists on both sides” and stated that right-wing militias, White Supremacists and vigilante groups should be denounced, he did not name other left-wing groups such as the Antifa group, generally believed to be central antagonists in the relentless protest violence, specifically in cities like Portland. Yet the dilemma for Biden’s campaign is his base does not want him to project any criticism of BLM itself, even though it’s now apparent there are certain activists within the wider movement who have strayed very far from the original valid calls for police reforms.
There are some groups under the wide BLM umbrella, including those in Washington, D.C. , New York City and even Providence, that have embraced a new campaign of intimidation toward ordinary citizens who may be sitting in local restaurants or find themselves in the vicinity of a street protest either by driving by or walking. A BLM contingent from Providence, which regularly seeks confrontations for vague objectives with the city’s police force, recently staged a sitting protest in the street in the city’s Federal Hill section several weeks back. They called out to people who were simply out to dinner with their families at the popular Italian restaurants and blocked the walking sections for a time. Their actions, which prompted several diners to quickly leave the restaurants, represent a BLM group that is there for intimidation, period.
Americans, already drained by the impact of the pandemic on their families, households, education, finances and more, are not looking for confrontation or intimidation on the streets.
They are looking for solutions and leadership and will not want to substitute worries about virus safety for new concerns about public safety when they cast their ballot in less than 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.