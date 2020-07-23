The voices of the state’s police officers were finally heard this week concerning a major piece of legislation that is rapidly advancing on Beacon Hill that could dramatically alter how police do their job.
The officers, who have ironically been largely shut out of this summer’s fast-moving deliberations in the House and Senate over two versions of a major police reform and accountability bill, forcefully came out against the bills, led by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. (MCPA)
The fact that the legislation, specifically the version crafted in the Senate, would have large implications for how police can function on the street and on highways, in situations governing arrests, violent confrontations, shooter scenes, unruly mass street crowds and many other scenarios has been crafted without the input of police seems not only intentional but highly irresponsible by lawmakers.
Comments made this week by numerous police chiefs, including those in our area, reflect a widespread concern that Massachusetts legislators, in an attempt to right the wrongs of policing activity elsewhere, could be going down a dangerous road that could lead to overall public safety consequences that are being left out of the conversation.
Attleboro Chief Kyle Heagney, speaking about the misguided lawmakers stated that “if they think crime is going to go down because of this legislation, they are sadly mistaken,” and added that the bill, especially if it succeeds in stripping away qualified immunity protection, will have consequences that will threaten public safety, as he warned, “Police will not be able to do their jobs like they do now.”
Some key pieces of the bills, such as banning the controversial chokeholds, are not a Massachusetts police practice to begin with, but calls to ban them have increased since the George Floyd killing.
ne positive reform in the bill, establishing a police officer certification process, is something officers say they have long supported.
But it’s the central provision, advanced by the Senate to basically do away with qualified immunity that most concerns police officers and should concern the public.
Qualified immunity is a longstanding bedrock legal protection that shields police officers from personal liability, including frivolous lawsuits that can result from them performing their job in the line of duty. Not only would passing that into law make Massachusetts an outlier in the entire country, as no other state but Minnesota has dropped the protection, it would create legal mayhem for communities and police departments statewide.
As Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellen correctly observed this week, “ it’s a boon to the Bar Association,” if it ever goes through.
The rushed Beacon Hill effort also seems oblivious to the fact that many aspects of the Massachusetts policing model, as Norton Chief Brian Clark noted this week, including de-escalation techniques, training in implicit bias, procedural justice and other areas are known to be nationally recognized.
While many other major cities across the country are seeing unprecedented levels of protester and police clashes this summer, it’s notable that those unsettling scenes are not playing out here.
Although Boston has seen an uptick this summer in shootings and violence within certain neighborhoods, the years long effort to build positive police-community relationships that are practiced here have produced an overall low crime rate and high degree of public safety, which the state’s residents should not take for granted. That’s why they should be paying attention to legislation which seems destined to leave police officers demoralized and unable to properly perform their duties, help the lawyers get rich, result in an increase in shooting deaths in the most vulnerable urban neighborhoods and leave the public at large far less safe.
That doesn’t sound like meaningful reform for anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.