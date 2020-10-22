When President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage tonight for the final presidential debate, a simple electronic device will also join the proceedings.
The final face-off, which will be held in Nashville, will allow the mute button for the microphone of one candidate to be activated while the other candidate is speaking during different portions of the evening.
As one might expect, this last-minute change to the debate rules, proposed following a raucous and nearly out-of-control Sept. 29 debate, is not sitting well with the president, although he says he will participate.
The intention is for the mute button to silence one candidate as the other gives a two-minute opening statement for each given topic, and then reverse it, giving both the opportunity to speak uninterrupted. That’s the plan anyway.
If recent polling is accurate, Trump enters this final debate as the underdog, which will only intensify his determination to force Biden into a dust-up, a significant gaffe, an explosive statement or who knows what.
In recent days he has been railing against the Commission on Presidential Debates, which oversees the event, the chosen moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News, who he views as fully biased against him and the nation’s top disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others.
It’s notable that a prominent Republican member of the bi-partisan debate commission spoke out this week in a Washington Post editorial denouncing Trump’s constant criticism of the Commission’s debate planning efforts. Former Missouri GOP Senator John Danforth, noting that the commission has always strived to stay neutral, stated the Commission not only rejects Trump’s repeated claims that their efforts are “set up to favor Biden” but seem to be part of the president’s ongoing strategy to question the fairness of the wider election process, designed to raise the notion of an invalid outcome in the minds of the public in case Trump loses.
Danforth did not mince words in saying that a sitting president who is deliberately stoking the notion of a rigged U.S. presidential election, is moving very close to encouraging violence in the streets.
Reports say even some top Republicans privately worry that Trump will use this last final large televised opportunity, as well as the campaign’s closing days, to go down a convoluted, conspiracy theory road of unverified corruption allegations about Biden’s son, Hunter, that have nothing to do with the problems and concerns of ordinary Americans.
Families, workers, businesses, school students and those running local communities and state governments remain caught up in a pandemic that is now stretching through its eighth month.
All but the most feirce partisans are likely more interested to hear about competent plans to deal with the virus for the coming year rather than be subject to a raging, often incoherent argument by Trump about his opponent’s son’s work overseas.
Comments by Dr. Fauci this week, in a recent high-profile interview for “Sixty Minutes” drew Trump’s ire when the doctor criticized the president’s seeming indifference to masks and safe protocols around White House events, yet Fauci also offered some observations that are not so different from how Trump seems to view things, especially regarding an acknowledgment that Americans have virus “fatigue,” as Fauci put it.
Fauci went on to say future lockdowns would likely not be under consideration, and believes consistent mask wearing and social distancing efforts can curb the new spikes we are currently witnessing nationwide.
Ironically, the resistance to lockdowns and the support for safe continued re-openings of the economy and schools are positions that Trump himself can somewhat take credit for, as his administration advocated for elements of this approach many months ago.
But his more recent comments at rallies, noting the media’s incessant coverage of the virus, and his own downplaying of the effectiveness of mask wearing — despite having been infected himself — reflect a president who seems to have tired of the battle against what remains the nation’s central challenge.
That doesn’t bode well for his final debate and remaining campaign days, considering that tonight, if he goes off track and wildly on the attack, someone can say “hit the mute button, please.”
